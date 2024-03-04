Megan Thee Stallion Tackles Viral Dance With Atarashii Gakko

Megan Thee Stallion has had a busy week in Japan. The A-list rapper was in Tokyo this week to present the 2024 Crunchyroll Anime Awards, and she stirred headlines with her epic cosplays. From Gojo Satoru to Bruno Bucciarati, Megan Thee Stallion nodded to her faves on the stage. And now, a new video is going viral as it shows Megan Thee Stallion teaming up with Atarashii Gakko for a dance challenge.

As you can see below, Megan Thee Stallion was able to meet with Atarashii Gakko in studio for a special dance collab. Dressed in a silver metallic set, Megan Thee Stallion is channeling the energy of Atarashii Gakko in this shot. Of course, the J-pop group is feeding off the vibe as always. So while we never saw this crossover coming, Megan The Stallion x Atarashii Gakko is the stuff of dreams.

Megan Thee Stallion with ATARASHII GAKKO! pic.twitter.com/3d6ZlK4roT — Stallion Access (@stallionaccess) March 4, 2024

Clearly, Megan Thee Stallion is enjoying her time in Japan. Her presence at the Crunchyroll Anime Awards turned the program into a viral hit, and she wasn't the only big name to attend the program. Director Bong Joon-ho was there to present an award, and of course, a number of Japan's top animators were present to accept awards. Series like Jujutsu Kaisen season two won big as well as Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba. So if you want to learn more about the Crunchyroll Anime Awards, you can read up on the event here.

And if you are not familiar with Atarashii Gakko, the Japanese girl group is the biggest thing in the industry these days. Formed in 2015, Atarashii Gakko gained traction quickly for its unique dance numbers and attire. The group's philosophy is all about challenging a narrow-minded views on society. With songs like "Tokyo Calling" and "Dokubana" on hand, Atarashii Gakko is one of the biggest acts to come from Japan in years. So of course, the band's crossover with Megan Thee Stallion is everything we could have wanted and more.

What do you think about this Megan Thee Stallion crossover? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!