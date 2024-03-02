Jujutsu Kaisen Fans Have Been Inspired by Megan Thee Stallion's Gojo Cosplay

Megan Thee Stallion debuted some awesome cosplay for Satoru Gojo, and it's inspired Jujutsu Kaisen fans to shared their own makeover art and more! Megan Thee Stallion is one of the most notable anime fans out there today, and has regularly shared her reactions to some of the biggest new anime releases. The multi-award winning artist even shared a distressed reaction to Gojo's fate during Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2's run much like many fans did, and it seems like she took bringing back the strongest sorcerer into her own hands by showing off her stunning take on the fan favorite.

Ahead of the Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024 this past weekend, Megan Thee Stallion revealed her full take on Gojo that really took the internet by storm. Not only were fans excited to see the superstar's take on the sorcerer, but they were so inspired by her cosplay that it's sparked all sorts of great art and more. With Gojo being out of action in Jujutsu Kaisen's anime and manga releases, this is probably the best case scenario for Gojo yet.

Check out how Jujutsu Kaisen fans are celebrating Megan Thee Stallion's Gojo cosplay below, and let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!