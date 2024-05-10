Demon Slayer Season 4 Reveals Exact Time You Can Watch The Premiere

Demon Slayer's fourth season already premiered on the silver screen thanks to the feature-length film, Demon Slayer: To The Hashira Training, but those who missed it in theaters will have the chance to see the season premiere on the small screen. Following the dramatic events of the Swordsmith Village Arc, Tanjiro and his allies have some big challenges ahead. Prior to the series entering its final arc, the young monster slayers will be training alongside some of the strongest members of the Hashira.

When last we left Tanjiro and his friends, they were riding high thanks to taking down two of Muzan's strongest underlings, Gyokko and Hantengu. During the fights, a surprising new aspect was revealed about Nezuko, as the younger sister of Tanjiro was able to survive the sunlight. Seemingly being the first demon to survive walking in the daytime, this fact might have saved Nezuko but now places her in the sights of the demon lord Muzan. There is nothing that Muzan wants more than to defeat this long-held weakness, so the Demon Slayer Corps is going to need to level up for what is to come.

Demon Slayer Season 4: When To Watch

Demon Slayer's one-hour premiere is set to air on Crunchyroll this Sunday, May 12th. The special anime event will arrive precisely at 11:45 AM Pacific Time, 1:45 PM Central Time, and 2:45 PM Eastern Time. The premiere will also be dubbed in English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, German, Italian, Castilian Spanish, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, though the dates of these dub releases have yet to be revealed.

To get fans hyped for the beginning of Demon Slayer Season 4, Ufotable has released an official description of the one-hour-long special that brings back Tanjiro and the Demon Slayer Corps, "To Defeat Muzan Kibutsuji," the synopsis for the episode teases the hour long premiere as such, "In the village of the swordsmith, the two Upper Rank demons were defeated thanks to the efforts of Tanjiro and the two Hashira. And the existence of Nezuko, who has conquered the sun, foreshadows a big battle with Muzan Kibutsuji. Meanwhile, the Hashira gathered at the Ubuyashiki residence and a Hashira meeting was held."

