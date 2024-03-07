One Piece Creator Inks Epic Illustration of Gear Five Luffy

To end the War For Wano Arc, One Piece creator Eiichiro Oda took the opportunity to give Monkey D. Luffy an ultimate transformation in Gear Fifth. Allowing him to transform into a living cartoon, the form helped the Straw Hat Captain defeat the Beast Pirate Captain Kaido and has been essential in helping him to survive the final saga. Now, the mangaka who created the Grand Line has a fresh take on Luffy's latest transformation thanks to some new art.

Monkey D. Luffy was able to achieve the Gear Fifth transformation thanks to taking a deadly blow from Kaido during their confrontation in the Wano Arc. Living up to the legacy of Joy Boy, Luffy not only has the ability to have the characteristics of a cartoon character but can cause the attributes of objects and characters should he lay hands on either. Without diving too deeply into spoiler territory, the transformation has come in handy when fighting against the World Government as a part of the Egghead Island Arc. While the form has come in handy for Luffy, it does have some weaknesses, such as draining Monkey's stamina, though it appears as though the Straw Hat swashbuckler is improving the technique with each battle.

Monkey D. Luffy's Gear Fifth Art

Eiichiro Oda is so passionate about the world of One Piece that his work schedule has become legendary amongst fans and manga artists alike. Oda won't just work on the manga series, but act as Executive Producer on the live-action Netflix series to boot. Routinely taking the opportunity to answer fan questions, Eiichiro also shares art all the time from the Grand Line and has a new take on Luffy's ultimate transformation.

If you're wondering when we might see Luffy's Gear Fifth in live-action, One Piece fans will most likely be waiting for quite some time to see Monkey's ultimate form portrayed by Inaki Godoy. The television series continues to follow the source material, meaning that we'll be waiting years to see Gear Fifth, let alone some of the other forms that Luffy has been known for in his swashbuckling career.

Has Gear Fifth become your favorite form in Luffy's arsenal? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Grand Line.

