One Piece Recreates Gear 5 With Mind-Bending Field Art

In a few days, one of the biggest moments in One Piece's history is slated to take place in the anime adaptation. Following a devastating blow delivered by Kaido, Monkey D. Luffy was on the verge of death, but a major transformation has been brewing beneath the surface. To help in celebrating the arrival of Gear Fifth, a village in Japan has taken the opportunity to create rice paddy artwork that depicts both Luffy in his regular form and his ultimate transformation that changes him into a living cartoon.

Luffy's Gear Fifth revealed some major new secrets regarding the Devil Fruit that Monkey had ingested that has fundamentally helped the swashbuckler in his goal of becoming the King of the Pirates. While Gear Fifth is aiming to make its anime debut, it has been a solid fixture in One Piece's manga, with Luffy even using it recently in the final saga of the franchise. In a recent fight against the villainous Rob Lucci, Monkey once again relied on his ultimate form, easily defeating the foe that has given him some major headaches in the past. While Luffy has shown his wild strength via his Gear forms in the past, Gear Fifth is its own beast altogether and seemingly makes Monkey a nigh-invincible threat to his opponents in the Grand Line.

One Piece: Gear Rice Paddy

Inakagate is a village in the Aomori Prefecture in Japan, which has created some wild art displays in the past, and has done so once again in shining a spotlight on Luffy. With One Piece's Official Instagram Account sharing a look from the sky at the rice paddy art, the shonen franchise even released a nearly forty-five-minute Youtube video as to how the depiction was made. Luffy's new stylish transformation makes for quite an artistic display, regardless of the canvass used.

While One Piece's manga is in the throes of its final saga, creator Eiichiro Oda has yet to reveal how many more chapters the Straw Hat Pirates have left before they said off into the sunset. While the end might be on the horizon, readers might still have years of stories left to explore as the stage continues to be set for the grand finale.

What do you think of this wild Gear Fifth art?