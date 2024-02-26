One Piece Star Hypes Gear 5 Luffy's Dub Debut

One Piece is getting ready for the debut of Gear 5 Luffy in the English dub of the anime's release, and the star behind Luffy has shared their excitement for fans to see Gear 5 Luffy in action! One Piece's English dub is quickly catching up to current airing episodes of the anime as it's now working its way through the final fights on the roof of Onigashima's Skull Dome. With the Wano Country arc now in the midst of its third act, the English dub of the anime will be kicking off the final fight between Luffy and Kaido soon.

As fans know well enough by now, this means that One Piece's English dub will soon be launching into the fight between Gear 5 Luffy and Kaido as the fights across Onigashima come to an end. With the dub gearing up for this debut, One Piece has shared the first clip from Gear 5 Luffy and Kaido's fight as fans got to see how this will be kicking off in the dub release. With the premiere of this new clip, Luffy actor Colleen Clinkenbeard shared a few words with fans on social media about how the new form came together.

(Photo: Toei Animation)

One Piece: Gear 5 Luffy Star Readies for Dub Debut

"This was such a nerve-wracking, career-defining moment for me. With all the hype and the knowledge that this saga is wrapping up, we wanted to strike the exact right note. Please know that so much thought and love went into these episodes, on all sides!" Clinkenbeard's statement began. "Our directors for these eps, [Anthony Bowling] and [Emily Fajardo] put so much into making sure that I was prepared (E brought kazoos and drums to set the mood for liberation, and A had me bring my kid to the session to make sure we got all the childlike joy the moment required)!"

"Our engineers who have been with us the longest on this journey, [Jose Sandoval] and [Manny Aragon] were both there by our sides, making sure we didn't have to worry about the technical stuff and could revel in the wackiness," Clinkenbeard's statement continues. "Their love for this show knows no bounds. After stressing about it with fans for a year, the experience actually turned out to be a pure joy. I adore our silly, wild, determined rubber boy, and I'm so glad I got to be there with him at his peak. Thank you to everyone who made this milestone so meaningful."

One Piece has yet to announce when the Gear 5 Luffy English dub episodes will premiere, but now fans can get ready for this big fight! You can catch up with One Piece's English dub on digital platforms and streaming with Crunchyroll and Netflix. Are you excited for Gear 5 Luffy? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on X (formerly known as Twitter)!