One Piece Hypes Puma Line With Gear 5 Poster

Luffy's ultimate form, Gear Fifth, has had a major part in One Piece's recent storylines in both the shonen franchise's anime and manga. Thanks to his fight against Kaido in the War For Wano Arc, Monkey can now change his body into that of a living cartoon. To help in celebrating this new transformation, the shoe producers at Puma are once again hyping up the Straw Hat Pirates with a new shoe and clothing line that will be landing at retailers next month.

While Gear Fifth might be Luffy's ultimate form, it doesn't make him entirely invincible. Thanks to the cartoon-ish like transformation, Monkey can survive attacks and scenarios that might have otherwise killed the Straw Hat captain, but it can also drain his stamina rather quickly. Despite only having a grasp on the form since fighting against Kaido, Luffy has already relied on it a few times since departing the isolated nation. As the final saga continues to ramp up in both One Piece's manga and anime, Luffy is going to have to continue working on Gear Fifth as tougher opponents are being hurled his way from both the World Government and the outlaws of the Grand Line.

One Piece x Puma: Gear Fifth Triumphant

Beginning on March 23rd, the collaboration between Puma and One Piece will begin. Focusing on Luffy's Gear Fifth, this new team-up is far from the first time that Puma has entered the world forged by mangaka Eiichiro Oda. However, thanks to Netflix's live-action adaptation and the groundswell that has continued to push the Straw Hats to the forefront, now is as good a time as any to once again honor Luffy and his crew.

Ready to go treasure-hunting? 🏴‍☠️👟



The @PUMA x #OnePiece official collab combines the worlds of manga and sports, with streetwear-relevant styling.



The classic Suede sneaker has been completely decked out!



Available March 23! pic.twitter.com/KLto4YGdrr — One Piece US (@OnePieceAnimeUS) February 28, 2024

Take another look at the official #OnePiece x @PUMA collab!



The decked outSuede sneaker collection designs will be take inspiration from the Four Emperors:



Luffy, Shanks, Buggy, & Blackbeard🏴‍☠️



Available March 23rd! pic.twitter.com/CVRUR697Fz — One Piece US (@OnePieceAnimeUS) February 28, 2024

The official #OnePiece x @PUMA collab will also include hoodies, jackets, pants, & more! 💥🏴‍☠️



Available March 23d! pic.twitter.com/4XcNSdTCNd — One Piece US (@OnePieceAnimeUS) February 28, 2024

While Gear Fifth might be a big deal in both One Piece's anime and manga, fans of the Netflix series will most likely have to wait for quite some time to see it hit the streaming service. As the creators of the live-action adaptation have stuck to the source material, it will most likely be years, if ever, that viewers are able to see a live-action take on Luffy's ultimate form.

What has been your favorite Gear of Luffy's to date? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Grand Line.