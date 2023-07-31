One Piece Anime Sparks Joyboy Hype With Gear Fifth Reveal
One Piece anime fans are hyped to find out more about the mysterious Joyboy after Gear 5 Luffy began making his debut in One Piece Episode 1070.
One Piece Episode 1071 will finally be bringing Gear 5 Luffy to the anime after a ton of waiting, and the cliffhanger from the newest episode of the series has sparked all kinds of Joyboy hype among fans now that the form is almost here! Luffy ended up taking yet another major loss to Kaido as the two of them battled on the roof of the Skull Dome, and it looked like the worst one yet as his heart had stopped completely. But as the episode came to an end, Luffy's heart started to beat again and sounded like a very unique drum.
With the end of that episode teasing that Luffy would indeed be unlocking the previously announced Gear 5 form previously announced during One Piece Day 2023 earlier this Summer, it started to spark all kinds of hype over the debut of Joyboy, who was teased by Zunesha as having "returned" when the giant elephant had heard the drum rhythm coming from Luffy's heart. Now all of that is set in place, the hype for Gear 5 Luffy's debut is now in full swing heading into the next episode.
Fans Are Liberated!
Liberated🔴#ONEPIECE #gear5 pic.twitter.com/dGidaWFVxP— 🇮🇹Giorno☕️ (GEAR 5 TAKEOVER) (@ripped1taliano) July 31, 2023
The Trailer's Still So Hype!
I CANT STOP WATCHING THIS TRAILER BRO DAMN 🔥💜🤍#gear5 #ONEPIECE pic.twitter.com/KW066yJDrA— CJ🌓 (@CJDLuffy) July 22, 2023
Joyboy Has Returned!
Joyboy has returned!!!🥁🥁🥁🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/T5rB92JGek— ONE PIECE (ワンピース) Spoilers (@OP_SPOILERS2023) July 30, 2023
Celebrating Nika in Style
to celebrate the joyboy here's my Nika Luffy art!! 🌞 pic.twitter.com/pLFQgi4NnZ— Luna🌛 @store opens 8/1 (@LunaIsAnArtist) July 23, 2023
Fans Are Partying Right Now!
“Joyboy has returned!” We played #onepiece opening “Dreamin’ On” on a galleon 🏴☠️⚓️#joyboy #gear5 #luffy pic.twitter.com/sGaDKyQiFb— BlindingSunriseブライディング・サンライズ (@blindingsunrise) July 31, 2023
Look How Far Luffy Has Come!
#JOYBOY HAS RETURNED !!! #ONEPIECE1070 #ONEPIECE pic.twitter.com/8Z8eaoT5kM— JOYBOY (@dhruvmarick) July 30, 2023
One Piece Fans Are Already Going for It
They alrdy cooking up edits with just the preview 😭#GEAR5 #ONEPIECE #ONEPIECE1071 pic.twitter.com/7ScH1Lpfuv— log_n (@Log_nOfficial) July 30, 2023
Luffy Comes Back to Life AGAIN
Luffy coming back from the dead for the 5th time in a row #gear5 pic.twitter.com/yYY1zIxIhr— Ben🎼 (@lilboybenV3) July 30, 2023
It's Been Years Since Gear Fourth!
Took 8 year from gear 4 to gear 5.— Monster モンスター🔥 (@Runtime_terror) July 30, 2023
(0)=> Let remind you all we will see real gear 5 action from episode 1071 and onwards
Furthermore, tell me what u think about gear 5 as well #gear5 #onepiece1070 #onepiece pic.twitter.com/tjTloXYiOE
So Much Cool Art is Already Happening!
ROAD TO GEAR 5 #ONEPIECE #gear5 #ONEPIECEDAY #Art pic.twitter.com/BHB1vhQzOA— Jho Sekai (@JhoSekai) July 22, 2023