One Piece Anime Sparks Joyboy Hype With Gear Fifth Reveal

One Piece Episode 1071 will finally be bringing Gear 5 Luffy to the anime after a ton of waiting, and the cliffhanger from the newest episode of the series has sparked all kinds of Joyboy hype among fans now that the form is almost here! Luffy ended up taking yet another major loss to Kaido as the two of them battled on the roof of the Skull Dome, and it looked like the worst one yet as his heart had stopped completely. But as the episode came to an end, Luffy's heart started to beat again and sounded like a very unique drum.

With the end of that episode teasing that Luffy would indeed be unlocking the previously announced Gear 5 form previously announced during One Piece Day 2023 earlier this Summer, it started to spark all kinds of hype over the debut of Joyboy, who was teased by Zunesha as having "returned" when the giant elephant had heard the drum rhythm coming from Luffy's heart. Now all of that is set in place, the hype for Gear 5 Luffy's debut is now in full swing heading into the next episode.

