One Piece: Gear 5 Luffy English Dub Clip Released

One Piece's English dub release is gearing up for the debut of Gear 5 Luffy, and the anime has shared a sneak peek clip at how this transformation will be coming to life in the dub! It's been a great time to be a fan of One Piece's English dub as ever since production resumed on the release a few years ago, the English dub release has been quickly catching up to the current run of the anime. The latest batch of episodes brought fans to a crucial phase of the Wano Country arc, and now it's almost time for the climax.

One Piece's English dub release is preparing for the full fight between Gear 5 Luffy and Kaido on the roof of Onigashima's Skull Dome as the anime works its way through the final stages of the Wano Country arc, and fans have gotten the first sneak peek at how it's all going to turn out. Showcasing a new clip of the Gear 5 Luffy vs. Kaido fight for the One Piece dub during IGN Fan Fest 2024, you can check out Toei Animation's newest release below:

How to Watch One Piece

If you wanted to catch up with the English dub release of One Piece's anime, you can check out the currently available episodes now streaming with Crunchyroll. It's yet to be announced when the full Gear 5 Luffy vs. Kaido fight will be coming to the dub, but it likely will be soon considering how fast the dub has been catching up to it all. If you wanted to catch the now airing One Piece: Egghead Arc, you can find the newest Japanese language episodes with both Crunchyroll and Netflix.

If you wanted to go back and check out more of the One Piece anime from the very beginning (along with various OVAs, movies, and other specials) you can find the entire back catalog streaming with Crunchyroll in Japanese and English language dubbed audio. You can also find the newest chapters of the One Piece manga (with the three most recent chapters being available for free) with Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library if you wanted to read ahead and see what's next.

Are you excited for the dub release of Gear 5 Luffy vs. Kaido? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on X (formerly known as Twitter)!