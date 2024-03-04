Netflix's One Piece: Mackenyu Teases Season 2 Production Info

Netflix's One Piece is the show proved everyone wrong. Despite hesitation from fans, the live-action adaptation of Eiichiro Oda's manga was a bonafide hit. After breaking Netflix records, One Piece season two is in the works, and all eyes are on the show's future. So of course, star Mackenyu turned heads with their recent tease about One Piece season two.

The confession went live this weekend as the One Piece TCG held its world championship in Japan. It was there Mackenyu helped present the event given his own love of the game. During the live-streamed event, Mackenyu was asked whether he'd be able to join TCG tournaments in 2024, but his answer was telling.

"I can't. I can't go. I won't be in the country," Mackenyu shared. Pressed forward, the actor said he wouldn't be available in the TCG events starting in June because he will be off filming One Piece season two.

"I will be in [another] One Piece. It's okay [to talk about] since I haven't specified the time period," he shared before asking an important question. "Will there be a tournament in South Africa?"

This confession from Mackenyu is a definite update on One Piece's progress behind the scenes. It also comes shortly after Taz Skylar teased fans about season two. Earlier this year, the actor said One Piece season two is expected to kickstart filming by the second half of 2024. So given what Mackenyu just shared, it seems things are on schedule for the Netflix adaptation.

If you haven't seen One Piece yet, the live-action series has season one up to binge. You can also check out the One Piece anime on Netflix as well as Hulu and Crunchyroll. So for more info on Oda's hit series, you can read its official synopsis below:

"As a child, Monkey D. Luffy was inspired to become a pirate by listening to the tales of the buccaneer "Red-Haired" Shanks. But Luffy's life changed when he accidentally ate the Gum-Gum Devil Fruit and gained the power to stretch like rubber...at the cost of never being able to swim again! Years later, still vowing to become the king of the pirates, Luffy sets out on his adventure...one guy alone in a rowboat, in search of the legendary "One Piece," said to be the greatest treasure in the world."

What do you think about this One Piece tease? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!

