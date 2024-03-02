One Piece and Digimon Tabletop Games on the Way

KessCo is making board games based on Digimon and One Piece. This week, the Contra: The Board Game maker announced it had obtained licenses to make tabletop games based on the Digimon and One Piece franchises as well as toys based on both anime shows. No details about either games have been announced, other than that they'll be released in 2024-2025.

"Having the opportunity to create play experiences for One Piece and Digimon is a dream come true," shares Alex Kessler, CEO of KessCo. "We are dedicated to finding the joys in life through play, whether it be outdoors, at the beach, or in our living rooms. Coming together to just play is the ultimate goal, and bringing our favorite anime licenses into these experiences is a natural blending of two worlds that are incredibly meaningful to us."

KessCo is a newer tabletop game company that produces a mix of traditional toys and board games, primarily focused on lighter play. The company focuses primarily on licensed games, including a Spy X Family card game, a Sonic dice game, and a version of the Contra board game originally developed by the now defunct Blacklist Games. KessCo is also producing a line of licensed anime puzzles, including puzzles based on Jujitsu Kaisen.

While both One Piece and Digimon have had successful card games (including a current One Piece Trading Card Game produced by Bandai), neither franchise has had a particularly iconic board game release. In fact, it's been nearly a decade since a Digimon tabletop game has been released, although One Piece has had a steady stream of releases in part because of the franchise's continued popularity.

You can sign up on KessCo's website to stay informed about more details on the upcoming One Piece game.