Netflix's One Piece Star Teases the Start of Season 2 Filming

One Piece's live-action series has been in the works on Season 2 for Netflix, and one of the stars behind the series has teased that filming will be kicking off not "too long from now." One Piece was such a massive hit for Netflix upon its debut that it was not long after its debut that a second season of the series was announced to be in the works. And following the end of the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes last year, production on One Piece Season 2 had started to move forward in full. According to Sanji actor Taz Skylar, it seems filming will be starting soon as well.

Speaking to Digital Spy about the now in the works second season of the One Piece live-action series, Skylar noted that there are already dates set for the start of filming, "I know they're working on it," Skylar said. "I know we have general dates so as to when we are going back to South Africa, which isn't too long from now." So it seems like it's been full steam ahead for the new season of the series now that everyone is back and involved in the production. Which makes a ton of sense considering how massive of a hit it continues to be.

(Photo: Netflix)

One Piece Season 2 Starts Filming Soon

Teasing more of the start of filming, Skylar opened up a little more about what fans can expect to see in One Piece Season 2, "I love the way that they're adapting it, I love what they're doing with each one of our characters," he stated. In terms of getting back together for filming, Skylar's excited to get back to work, "We all as a cast, as a team, as a crew, we are so excited to get back together, because the first time was such a great experience and we made so many great friends...And we love South Africa, so we all can't wait to go back there this year and hopefully knock it out of the park again."

One Piece Season 2 is now in the works for Netflix, but has yet to announce a release window or date as of the time of this writing. If the series does start filming soon, we could hopefully be looking at a potential 2025 release for the series if it all works out well. At the very least, we'll find out some new key additions to the cast in the coming year for some of the huge arcs that the next season will be tackling.

Are you eagerly waiting for One Piece Season 2 on Netflix? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on X (formerly known as Twitter)!

HT – Digital Spy