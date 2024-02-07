One Piece Star Mackenyu Hones His TCG Skills With Eiichiro Oda

The stars of One Piece have nothing to prove. Though some fans were wary of the Netflix cast ahead of the release, the live-action adaptation of One Piece is a resounding hit. These days, the actors who brought Eiichiro Oda's pirates to life are now living it up as they've shown what fans they are of the series. And when it comes to Mackenyu, the actor has taken his love straight to Oda by testing TCG strategies on the artist.

Yeah, that is right. Mackenyu plays the One Piece Card Game with Oda himself. If that is not goals then what is?

The confession went live at Megacon this past week in Orlando, Florida. It was there One Piece took center stage as the anime's English actors spoke with fans alongside some Netflix stars. It was there Jacob Gibson, the actor behind Usopp, talked all about Mackenyu's TCG training.

"Mackenyu is obsessed with the One Piece Card Game," Gibson shared. "He's so serious about it. He goes to the gym and he goes to play the One Piece Card Game. I was literally like, 'Mackenyu, what are you doing today?' And he said I'm on my way to Oda's house to play cards."

Clearly, Mackenyu has put some serious time into the One Piece Card Game, and he has even bounced ideas off Oda himself in the process. Last year, the actor even entered a One Piece TCG event and left a winner complete with a prize card. If you have not checked out the growing TCG yet, you can find booster boxes and more through retailers like Target. And of course, One Piece is easier than ever to find online.

