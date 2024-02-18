Netflix's One Piece: How Will Season 2 Play Out?

One Piece is now in the works on Season 2 with Netflix, but how will the new live-action season play out? When the first season came to an end, it left some space for some final bits of the East Blue saga before dropping a cliffhanger teasing a pretty big character coming in the new season. But the next major saga from Eiichiro Oda's long running manga series, Alabasta, will likely be the next focus of the new episodes overall. If the eight episode order is the same, it's possible to tackle quite a bit of material without needing to worry.

Netflix's One Piece Season 2 will be adapting the Alabasta Saga, which contains five arcs from Eiichiro Oda's original series. They are shorter than what was seen in the East Blue saga, but the Alabasta arc itself is one of the lengthiest and most intense arc we'll see yet. This is going to be the major test for the live-action series as there are going to be a huge variety of characters introduced along with some seeds being planted for some huge payoffs to come. So how is the live-action series going to play out this saga?

(Photo: Netflix)

What Happens in Netflix's One Piece Season 2

Netflix's One Piece Season 1 ended with the reveal that Luffy is now the pirate with the highest bounty in the East Blue, and that's put a huge target on him in the future. As he and the Straw Hats prepare to enter the Grand Line, they're about to face so many more huge opponents in both the Marines and the open seas. That can be tackled first with a premiere episode tackling the events of Loguetown, which has some very important reveals for Luffy's future along with fleshing out more of the Grand Line itself.

Then after it's all building towards the greater Alabasta arc reveal. There are important characters like Vivi, new members of the Straw Hats like Chopper, and the Alabasta saga itself which will need more than a single episode to tackle. It could end up being half the season if everything's taken on directly, but could also be worked into different events across the arcs. But if we're lucky, maybe there are more than eight episodes. This is a perfect excuse to extend it to 10 or 12, and no one would really mind. The team could even add additional material for characters like Koby, who can't seem to go away.

