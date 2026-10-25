36 Years Ago, Dragon Ball Z Introduced a Fan-Favorite Character Toriyama Didn’t Create

Dragon Ball is one of the oldest and most iconic anime and manga franchises of all time, especially within the Shonen demographic. It goes without saying that the creator, Akira Toriyama, is responsible for creating the majority of the characters. However, not all of the characters known among fans were from the manga. As the animation studio behind such a popular series, Toei Animation has contributed significantly to the franchise’s popularity. The anime adaptation not only became a massive success in Japan, but it eventually turned into a global sensation not long after it became popular in the West. Not only did the animation studio adapt the main story from the manga, but it also created several spin-offs, sequels, and prequels that weren’t part of the original story by Toriyama.

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During the 1990s, the animators and directors would often take liberties to create new characters and even transformations from scratch that eventually became fan-favorites. Goku’s father, Bardock, is one of the most iconic characters in the franchise, introduced in the television special, Dragon Ball Z: Bardock – The Father of Goku. It was broadcast on October 17th, 1990 in Japan, and even 36 years later, the character is still just as loved as he was before.

Goku’s Father Was Introduced in a Non-Canon Episode of Dragon Ball

Image Courtesy of Toei Animation

Katsuyoshi Nakatsuru, one of the most renowned animators and character designers behind the anime, was primarily responsible for designing Bardock along with the rest of the team. The special episode serves as a prequel to the original story, following Goku’s father before Frieza destroyed Planet Vegeta, the home of the Saiyan warriors. The 1990 episode takes place 12 years before the events of the main story, following Bardock and his crew of Saiyans who used to go on missions for Frieza. The Saiyans were doing Frieza’s bidding for a while, making them the perfect labor force for them.

Due to their immense strength, they would easily destroy planets and make them ready for sale to the highest bidder. However, it didn’t take long before Frieza turned his back on the Saiyans. He always feared that a Super Saiyan would emerge from someone among them and defeat him with the help of that legendary power. After his infant son, Kakarot, was sent to the planet, Bardock also fought on the front lines to stop Frieza from destroying the planet. However, not a single Saiyan was a match against the villain’s overwhelming power. The original episode was a massive success, and Bardock eventually became a fan-favorite character.

Bardock Eventually Became an Iconic Dragon Ball Character

Image Courtesy of Toei Animation

Several years after the episode’s premiere, Toriyama briefly included him in the main story, honoring the character’s efforts in trying to save his son and his people. The 1990 episode revealed that Goku was sent to Earth to destroy it on a mission. The context was more aligned with the original story, but things changed in Dragon Ball Super when Bardock officially became a canon character. A brief flashback in Chapter 77 showed that Bardock knew that something tragic would take place on the planet, which is why he sent his infant son to Earth so the low power levels there would keep the baby hidden from Frieza. This quality completely changed the core of the character, and whether it worked out for the best or not depends on individual preferences.

Toei’s version of the character is more ruthless, cold, and emotionally distant, perfectly fitting for an anti-hero. However, Toriyama made Bardock more caring and soft, who sent his son away to protect him from the impending destruction. While one is morally gray and complex, the other version of this character is a tragic hero. Despite the significant differences, both versions of Bardock are just as beloved, with the Toei one being slightly more favorable among fans. The quality that makes Bardock intriguing is that he doesn’t fit the standard criteria of a “hero.”

Saiyans weren’t a peaceful race, and they were known for being bloodthirsty and always craving more power. Bardock was no different since he was introduced as a ruthless Saiyan warrior who takes pride in battle and conquest, just like everyone else. This is why the original anime from 1990 makes more sense given the context and the background of Planet Vegeta. After gaining the ability to see the future, he realizes the Saiyans are on the verge of extinction and that Frieza will betray them. He did everything he could to save his race, but even he knew it was a losing battle.

What makes Bardock such an iconic character in the Dragon Ball franchise, and do you think his story deserves more anime adaptations? Let us know in the comments!





