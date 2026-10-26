3 Darkest Anime of Fall 2026 That You Shouldn’t Miss

It is only a little over two months before 2026 comes to an end, and the current Fall season marks the final anime season of the year, featuring numerous new releases. This year has been intriguing for the anime industry, with a variety of anime airing from the start. However, the ones that have stood out the most are those featuring darker elements.

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The year began with anime such as Sentenced to Be a Hero and Jujutsu Kaisen, with subsequent seasons bringing even more. Now, the Fall season is living up to the trend established throughout the year, with three particularly dark anime that live up to the hype and are ones that fans shouldn’t miss.

3) The Apothecary Diaries Season 3

Courtesy of TOHO Animation

Of all the anime airing this season, The Apothecary Diaries is arguably the only returning series with some of the darkest tropes, as it has always been built around dark themes. The third season starts differently, with the main characters outside the castle as new events begin to unfold. It reveals that the threats Maomao and Jinshi will have to face far exceed anything they have overcome before.

The series doesn’t incorporate these dark elements through heavy fantastical concepts but instead relies on grounded storytelling, making its darker themes resonate even more with fans. Moreover, it gradually executes these elements, unveiling the threads of dark mysteries as the characters uncover them alongside viewers, creating a sense of self-discovery. With its return for Season 3, The Apothecary Diaries has once again highlighted why it is one of the best historical drama anime of all time, with dark elements that feel just right.

2) The Vermilion Mask

Image courtesy of 100Studio

For an anime to be dark, it doesn’t necessarily have to fall into the seinen category, which has more freedom in depicting mature themes. The Vermilion Mask proves this. On the surface, it has all the elements of a shonen series, but its darker tropes and tragic foundations make it the kind of modern shonen anime that fans have come to love. At its core is the protagonist, Peru, whose tragic past and journey toward healing form the heart of the story.

However, while fans might expect Peru’s journey to become slightly easier, the second episode adds even more gravity to his struggles, making him an even more tragic protagonist. Meanwhile, the third episode goes a step further, introducing an intriguing twist that stuns viewers and reveals how much darker his journey is than they might have expected. If The Vermilion Mask continues on this trajectory, it could emerge as Fall 2026’s darkest anime.

1) Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2

Courtesy of Netflix

The return of Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, the 2022 Anime of the Year, with its second season was undoubtedly one of the most anticipated anime releases of the year. The first season is arguably one of the darkest and most emotional journeys to follow across its 10 episodes, as David navigates life in Night City in pursuit of a different future. Every element of the series is built on tragic foundations that are enough to make viewers cry. Although the second season introduces new characters, it follows the same narrative approach.

With a protagonist who has experienced a downfall and is now searching for a new purpose in life, the story finds its direction through his efforts to protect someone else. It is a profound narrative structure that draws viewers in effortlessly, while more characters with their own tragic stories are gradually introduced. Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Season 2 captures the same vibe as the first season and is undoubtedly one of the darkest anime not just of Fall 2026 but of the entire year, now available to watch on Netflix.