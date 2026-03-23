10 Years Later, Crunchyroll Is Finally Streaming One of The Best Films of All Time

Launched in 2017, the streaming platform Crunchyroll has risen through the ranks to become the biggest hub for anime fans across the globe. Naturally, this means that a large plethora of anime series can be found on the platform, including new ones that are being released every week. Each season, the streaming platform releases a new list of anime line-ups and shares the release dates of its subbed and dubbed versions. Since a large number of anime end up on this platform, anime fans often rely on it to search for and watch more and more shows. However, despite that, even Crunchyroll’s library doesn’t have all the anime series and films fans could find. The platform is often removing and adding more and more series depending on the demand and licensing issues.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The official website of Crunchyroll confirmed on March 20th, 2026, that Kyoto Animation’s award-winning film, A Silent Voice, is finally streaming on the platform. The film is available in multiple languages, including Japanese, Spanish, German, Italian, and Castilian Spanish. Additionally, since a majority of fans prefer to watch anime in the Japanese version, the subtitles are available in English, Spanish, Portuguese, German, Italian, and Castilian Spanish. The official website confirms that the availability of the film depends on the region without sharing much detail about it. The film is streaming for fans in the United States and Canada.

What Is A Silent Voice About?

Image Courtesy of Kyoto Animation

Directed by Naoko Yamada, this stunning film touches on some sensitive themes while focusing on redemption and forgiveness. The story centers around Shoya Ishida, who spends his days drowning his guilt for something he did in childhood. He unapologetically bullied Shoko Nishimiya, a hearing-impaired girl, when they were both in elementary school. After suffering relentless bullying and teasing from Shoya and his friends, Shoko transfers out of the school. However, when the truth came out, Shoya’s friends pinned all the blame on him, and he was ostracized by everyone. After spending years struggling with self-loathing and social anxiety, Shoya seeks redemption.

He tracks down Shoko to apologize and tries to make amends. Much to his surprise, Shoko accepts his apology, and the two slowly rebuild their friendship while struggling with personal scars. However, he realizes that even as a teenager, Shoko still feels inadequate after facing countless hardships. The film focuses on the duo’s emotional burden creates moments of vulnerability as they focus on healing. Shoya’s heartbreaking journey of redemption and Shoko’s path of self-acceptance culminate in a touching and emotional ending, highlighting the importance of meaningful connections with others.

The film is based on Yoshitoki Ooiama’s award-winning Weekly Shonen Jump manga, which was serialized from 2013 to 2014 and released in seven volumes. While the anime film covers the main storyline within all volumes, it significantly condenses the narrative and cuts down major subplots, including side character development, to fit the runtime. Before arriving on Crunchyroll, the anime film was streaming on Prime Video. Additionally, the streaming giant Netflix also made it available for several regions across Asia and more.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!