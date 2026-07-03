38 Years Later, The Greatest Sci-Fi Anime of All Time Returns to Theatres With a New Look

First premiered in 1988, the sci-fi anime film Akira etched its name in history as one of the greatest classics of all time. The film’s legacy remains unmatched even now, as hardly any anime fan hasn’t watched or at least heard about it. 2026 is by far the most exciting year for sci-fi fans, as the 4k remastered version is all set to hit the theatres once more. Over the years, several classic retro films are getting revival screenings with 4K remaster and IMAX, and no doubt Akira wouldn’t be left behind. The new version of the film first premiered in Japanese theatres in May 2020 and became a massive box office hit, confirming that the film is still very much in demand.

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Following the film’s success in Japan, the official website of Crunchyroll confirmed that it’s re-releasing Akira in 4K and IMAX in the United States and Canada on September 4, 2026. The film will be released in Japanese with English subtitles, as well as in English dub. A key visual and a new trailer have also been shared to hype fans about the new theatrical release. Details on the screening dates, timings, and links to the tickets will be shared at a later date.

What Is Akira About?

Image Courtesy of Crunchyroll

This legendary cyberpunk action film is based on the award-winning manga written and illustrated by Katsuhiro Otomo. While the film doesn’t adapt the whole manga, it serves well as a standalone film, even if the later part of the story is just as amazing. The story begins in Japan during the year 1988, when an explosion caused by a young boy with psychic powers ignites the flames of World War III. Following the devastation, he was taken into custody until the world forgot all about him.

However, in the year 2019, the restored version of the city, now known as Neo-Tokyo, has been filled with violence and conflicts. The story centers around Shotaro Kaneda, who leads a group of misfits known for riding large custom motorcycles. However, Shotaro’s life turns upside down when his best friend Tetsuo Shima gets caught up in an accident and begins to develop strange abilities. With the government on their tail to capture the psychic, the story slowly unravels their goals and the truth about the past incident.

Akira‘s Legacy Can’t Be Matched By Any Other Anime Film

Image Courtesy of Crunchyroll

Akira is a pioneer of cyberpunk storytelling that’s impossible to recreate today. The film used around 160,000 hand-drawn animation cels and was animated at a fluid 24 frames per second, doubling the industry standard for traditional animation at the time. Aside from the animation, the world-building and the themes of the story are appreciated even more now compared to before.

The film also plays a huge role in introducing and popularizing anime in Western mainstream culture, thanks to the iconic imagery of the famous Akira slide. What’s even more exciting is that the manga creator himself directed the film, which doesn’t usually happen in the industry. Since the film never fully adapted the entire story, a new anime was announced in 2019 but hasn’t shared any updates ever since.

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