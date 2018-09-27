‘A Certain Magical Index’ Season 3 Reveals New Teaser

It’s been a long time coming, but A Certain Magical Index is ready to check back in on fans. This fall, the anime is slated to debut its third season after nearly a decade away, and a brand-new teaser for the release is out.

So, if you are ready to be reunited with Mikoto Misaka, brace yourself. The heroine is back, and she’s feeling as electric as ever.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you can see below, a new promo for A Certain Magical Index III has gone live. The clip showcases all things Mikoto, and fans are happy to see the girl is doing well.

“Toaru Majutsu no Index III” | Mikoto Misaka character overview PV. Series starts October 5th //t.co/51FqGxhnBf pic.twitter.com/pJkfsmrACR — moetron | pKjd (@pkjd818) September 27, 2018

While the reel doesn’t give much of the season’s story away, it does show how Mikoto is faring. A slew of scenes are shown in montage, and each shot reveals a different side of Mikoto. In some, the heroine looks as intense as ever as she wields her top-tier Electromaster powers. However, in other shots, fans find the heroine blushing as she beats down her growing feelings for Toma Kamijo.

If you’re ready to see how Mikoto will fare in this new season, you don’t have to wait much longer. A Certain Magical Index will return to TV on October 5, and it will see voice actress Rina Satou reprise her role as the electrifying heroine.

So, will you be watching this new seaon? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

A Certain Magical Index is set in a world where supernatural abilities are commonplace and follows Toma Kamijo who has the ability to negate the powers of others. However, when Toma meets a mysterious girl, Index, who’s on the run from the church, Toma discovers the true dangers of society’s super-powered state. The first season of the anime was released in 2008 while a second was released in 2010.

The action fantasy is based on the light novel series published under the Dengeki Bunko imprint between 2004 and 2010. In addition to the two anime TV seasons, the manga inspired a full-length movie in 2013. It also inspired a spin-off manga, A Certain Scientific Railgun, which itself inspired an OVA and two anime TV series. Spanning two seasons of the original series, Index has had a dedicated fanbase that has followed the series even when it made crossovers into video games like Dengeki Bunko Fighting Climax and A Certain Magical Virtual-On.