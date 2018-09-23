‘A Certain Magical Index’ Confirms Season 3 Episode Order

It has been nearly a decade since A Certain Magical Index put out new episodes, but that isn’t stopping the show from having a comeback. This fall, the anime will return with a third season, and it looks like its final episode order has gone live.

So, if you’re ready for a two-cour anime filled with magical goodness, it’s time to listen up.

According to a new report by Moetron News, it looks like A Certain Magical Index will have 26 episodes in season three. This amount aligns the anime as a traditional two-cour season. The first will begin in early October and run through December.

As for when the second cour will begin, fans have not yet been told. A Certain Magical Index could continue into its latter-half in the winter cour, running it all the way through March. There is a chance the show may be a split cour, giving it a break in winter and bringing it back in time for the summer season.

When it comes to episode count, the 26-episode run isn’t too surprising. Both seasons one and two held 24 episodes each. Season three will follow that pattern with an additional couple of episodes, leaving fans to speculate that A Certain Magical Index will contain a few side-stories.

For those unfamiliar, A Certain Magical Index is set in a world where supernatural abilities are commonplace and follows Toma Kamijo who has the ability to negate the powers of others. However, when Toma meets a mysterious girl named Index who is on the run from the church, he discovers the true dangers of society’s super-powered state. The first season of the anime was released in 2008 while a second was released in 2010.

The action fantasy is based on the light novel series published under the Dengeki Bunko imprint between 2004 and 2010. In addition to the two anime TV seasons, the manga inspired a full-length movie in 2013. It also inspired a spin-off manga, “A Certain Scientific Railgun,” which itself inspired an OVA and two anime TV series.