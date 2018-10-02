‘A Certain Magical Index’ Season 3 Reveals New Promo, Visual

A Certain Magical Index is getting ready to launch its much-anticipated third season as part of the massive Fall 2018 anime season, and to get fans properly hyped, not only has it revealed a short new promotional video featuring many new characters but a new key visual as well.

Premiering October 5 in Japan, the new key visual shows a different side of Misaka and Index enjoying a nice day at the beach.

New cast members were announced recently and include Masaya Matsukaze, Mari Hino, Kei Shindou, Sayaka Harada, Takehito Koyasu, Toshiyuki Morikawa, Yoko Soumi, Yumi Hara, and Mika Doi. Returning voice cast members from the first two seasons include Atsushi Abe as Toma Kamijo, Yuka Iguchi as Index, Rina Satou as Mikoto Misaka, Nobuhiko Okamoto as Accelerator and Satoshi Hino as Shiage Hamazura.

HiroshiNishikiori, director of the first two seasons of the series, will be returning to direct the third season for J.C. Staff. Much of the original staff are actually returning from A Certain Magical Index and A Certain Scientific Railgun with Maon Kurosaki returning to handle the new season’s opening theme, while Yuka Iguchi (the voice of Index) handles the new ending theme.

Hiroyuki Yoshino is also returning from the first two seasons to handle the series’ scripts, while Yuichi Tanaka will be overseeing character designs, with Tomonori Kuroda as art director, and Tomomi Ando and Mai Nakamura handling color design. Shingo Fukuyo will serve as director of photgraphy while Shigeru Nishiyama serves as editor with Takayuki Yamaguchi on sound design, as Maiko Iuchi oversees the third season’s music.

A Certain Magical Index is set in a world where supernatural abilities are commonplace and follows Toma Kamijo who has the ability to negate the powers of others. However, when Toma meets a mysterious girl, Index, who’s on the run from the church, Toma discovers the true dangers of society’s super-powered state. The first season of the anime was released in 2008 while a second was released in 2010.

The action fantasy is based on the light novel series published under the Dengeki Bunko imprint between 2004 and 2010. In addition to the two anime TV seasons, the manga inspired a full-length movie in 2013. It also inspired a spin-off manga, A Certain Scientific Railgun, which itself inspired an OVA and two anime TV series.