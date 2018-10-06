Watch ‘A Certain Magical Index’ Season 3’s Opening, Ending Themes Here

A Certain Magical Index has finally premiered its third season, and that means that fans are treated to two new opening and ending themes. This is a series with strong opening and ending songs, and the third season is no exception.

The opening theme for Season 3 is titled, “Gravitron” and is performed by Maon Kurosaki (who performed the two ending themes for season 2 of the series and can be seen in the video above. The ending theme, “Kakumei Zenya (Eye of the Revolution),” is performed by Yuka Iguchi, the voice of Index, and can be seen in the video below.

Toaru Majutsu no Index III ED#toaru pic.twitter.com/GUHmhzqoH6 — moetron | pKjd (@pkjd818) October 5, 2018

Yuka Iguchi isn’t the only returning cast member, however, as cast members from the first two seasons include Atsushi Abe as Toma Kamijo, Rina Satou as Mikoto Misaka, Nobuhiko Okamoto as Accelerator and Satoshi Hino as Shiage Hamazura.

The voice cast for many of the new characters seen in the opening theme were revealed as well with Masaya Matsukaze, Mari Hino, Kei Shindou, Sayaka Harada, Takehito Koyasu, Toshiyuki Morikawa, Yoko Soumi, Yumi Hara, and Mika Doi joining the cast.

Hiroshi Nishikiori, director of the first two seasons of the series returns to direct the third season for J.C. Staff. Much of the original staff are actually returning from A Certain Magical Index and A Certain Scientific Railgun as well with Hiroyuki Yoshino handling the series’ scripts, Yuichi Tanaka will be overseeing character designs, Tomonori Kuroda as art director, and Tomomi Ando and Mai Nakamura will handle color design. Shingo Fukuyo will serve as director of photography while Shigeru Nishiyama serves as editor with Takayuki Yamaguchi on sound design, as Maiko Iuchi oversees the third season’s music.

A Certain Magical Index is set in a world where supernatural abilities are commonplace and follows Toma Kamijo who has the ability to negate the powers of others. However, when Toma meets a mysterious girl, Index, who’s on the run from the church, Toma discovers the true dangers of society’s super-powered state. The first season of the anime was released in 2008 while a second was released in 2010.

The action fantasy is based on the light novel series published under the Dengeki Bunko imprint between 2004 and 2010. In addition to the two anime TV seasons, the manga inspired a full-length movie in 2013. It also inspired a spin-off manga, A Certain Scientific Railgun, which itself inspired an OVA and two anime TV series.