‘A Certain Magical Index’ Season 3 Reveals Premiere Date

Fans have been waiting close to eight years for the third season of A Certain Magical Index to make its big premiere, and now that wait is only just a few months with the season set to begin in October.

The official website for the series has updated, and J.C. Staff has revealed that A Certain Magical Index III will officially begin airing Oct. 5.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The website also revealed the third season’s staff as well. Hiroshi Nishikiori, director of the first two seasons of the series, will be returning to direct the third season for J.C. Staff. Returning voice cast members include Atsushi Abe as Toma Kamijo, Yuka Iguchi as Index, Rina Satou as Mikoto Misaka, Nobuhiko Okamoto as Accelerator and Satoshi Hino as Shiage Hamazura.

Much of the original staff are actually returning from A Certain Magical Index and A Certain Scientific Railgun with Maon Kurosaki returning to handle the new season’s opening theme, while Yuka Iguchi (the voice of Index) handles the new ending theme.

Hiroyuki Yoshino is returning to handle the series’ scripts, while Yuichi Tanaka will be overseeing character designs, with Tomonori Kuroda as art director, and Tomomi Ando and Mai Nakamura handling color design. Shingo Fukuyo will serve as director of photgraphy while Shigeru Nishiyama serves as editor with Takayuki Yamaguchi on sound design, as Maiko Iuchi oversees the third season’s music.

A Certain Magical Index is a light novel series written by Kazume Kamachi with illustrations provided by Kiyotaka Haimura for the Dengeki Bunko imprint between 2004 and 2010. Set in a world where supernatural abilities are commonplace, the series follows Toma Kamijo who has the ability to negate the powers of others. However, when Toma meets a mysterious girl, Index, who’s on the run from the church, Toma discovers the true dangers of society’s super-powered state.

The first season of the anime was released in 2008 while a second was released in 2010. Spanning two seasons of the original series, Index has had a dedicated fanbase that has followed the series even when it made weird crossovers into videogames like Dengeki Bunko Fighting Climax and A Certain Magical Virtual-On. In addition to the two anime TV seasons, the manga inspired a full-length movie in 2013. It also inspired a spin-off manga, A Certain Scientific Railgun, which itself inspired an OVA and two anime TV series.