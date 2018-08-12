‘A Certain Magical Index’ Season 3 Releases First Trailer

Are you ready to take on another magical adventure? Well, if that is the case, then one anime is here to grant your wish. After all, A Certain Magical Index is making a long-awaited comeback, and its first trailer is out.

So, say it with us. Welcome back, Toma!

Recently, the team at J.C. Staff released the first full trailer for A Certain Magical Index III. The reel, which can be seen above, showcases a slew of characters which fans may or may not recognize.

Of course, Toma is easy to spot as the protagonist hasn’t changed his looks that much. With his usual black hair, the hero is shown in several action sequences while characters like Index and Mikoto Misaka appear at other times.

Of course, others are shown in the trailer, and Magicians get their own stint. The warring group of warriors are seen clashing with Espers at various points, so fans know this third season will be an action-packed one.

If you’re ready for the series to drop, it will go live soon enough. The show is slated to return on October 5 in Japan, and fans are hopeful the new season will be simulcasted internationally. As for its staff, director Hiroshi Nishikiori will return to oversee this third season along with the show’s lead voice actors.

For those unfamiliar, A Certain Magical Index is set in a world where supernatural abilities are commonplace and follows Toma Kamijo who has the ability to negate the powers of others. However, when Toma meets a mysterious girl named Index who is on the run from the church, he discovers the true dangers of society’s super-powered state. The first season of the anime was released in 2008 while a second was released in 2010.

The action fantasy is based on the light novel series published under the Dengeki Bunko imprint between 2004 and 2010. In addition to the two anime TV seasons, the manga inspired a full-length movie in 2013. It also inspired a spin-off manga, “A Certain Scientific Railgun,” which itself inspired an OVA and two anime TV series.

