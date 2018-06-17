‘A Certain Magical Index’ Reveals New Season 3 Visual

A Certain Magical Index is finally returning to screens for its third season after such a long time away, and fans just can’t wait until the season’s October premiere. But each new look at the season makes the wait harder to endure for sure.

The latest piece of key art comes from Newtype magazine, and it’s a great visual to pair with the most recent one advertising the new season as well.

Fans have been waiting for the third season of this series for the past eight years, and soon the wait will be over. But it got so strenuous that fans begin breaking down every leak and possible hint at the season’s upcoming premiere. Before the third season was confirmed to return in October, fans poured over leaks from hobby websites and TV schedules for news of the premiere.

The closest they came to nailing down the October premiere came when leaks corroborated with news of a re-airing of the first two seasons of the anime series. With the re-airing of the first two seasons ending in Japan just before October, fans theorized that the third season premiere would coincide with the series’ tenth anniversary of the original premiere.

For fans worried that the year would be somehow losing steam in terms of great anime releases, if the third season is as great as the first two than there’s not much to worry about.

For those unfamiliar, A Certain Magical Index is set in a world where supernatural abilities are commonplace and follows Toma Kamijo who has the ability to negate the powers of others. However, when Toma meets a mysterious girl, Index, who’s on the run from the church, Toma discovers the true dangers of society’s super-powered state. The first season of the anime was released in 2008 while a second was released in 2010. Spanning two seasons of the original series, Index has had a dedicated fanbase that has followed the series even when it made weird crossovers into videogames like Dengeki Bunko Fighting Climax and A Certain Magical Virtual-On.

The action fantasy is based on the light novel series published under the Dengeki Bunko imprint between 2004 and 2010. In addition to the two anime TV seasons, the manga inspired a full-length movie in 2013. It also inspired a spin-off manga, A Certain Scientific Railgun, which itself inspired an OVA and two anime TV series.