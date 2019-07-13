A Certain Scientific Accelerator Coming to Crunchyroll, FunimationNow

A Certain Magical Index recently came back for its fan-anticipated third season, and it brought a whole new wave of anime projects from the A Certain universe along with it. Along with the already released third season of Magical Index‘s, and A Certain Scientific Railgun‘s third season later this year, the new spin-off anime series A Certain Scientific Accelerator has finally premiered as part of the Summer 2019 anime season.

Now both Crunchyroll and Funimation have confirmed the license for the series, so fans will have two huge ways to watch the series going forward.

SUMMER SEASON ANNOUNCEMENT 👁 Recovering from being shot in the head isn’t going to stop Accelerator from protecting Last Order! A Certain Scientific Accelerator joins the FunimationNow Summer 2019 lineup dubbed. Learn more: https://t.co/2w8uo9Jpfz pic.twitter.com/HQw4dwGLRM — Funimation 🚒🔥 (@FUNimation) July 11, 2019

A Certain Scientific Accelerator officially premiered on July 12th, and you can currently stream the serues on Crunchyroll — worldwide outside of Asia — alongside its release in Japan. Funimation confirmed that they will be releasing the English SimulDub of the series beginning on July 26th in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand.

The series will run for 12 episodes, and is directed by Nobuharu Kamanaka (Big Order) for J.C. Staff. Kenji Sugihara will handle series composition, Yohei Yaegashi is designing the characters. Jin Aketagawa will serve as sound director, and Maiko Iuchi is returning from A Certain Magical Index and A Certain Scientific Railgun to compose the music.

The original Japanese cast of the series includes Nobuhiko Okamoto as Accelerator, Rina Hidaka as Last Order, Yurika Kubo as Estelle Rosenthal are Sayumi Watabe as Kato, Nozomi Sasaki as the Sisters, Yuko Kaida as Aiho Yomikawa, Ryota Ohsaka as Mikihiko Hishigata, Ayumi Mano as Hiromi Hishigata, Akane Fujita as Leader, Aoi Koga as Naru, Yuka Nukui as Seike Nozomi, and Nishida as Yakumaru. The English dub cast for the series has yet to be announced as of this writing.

A Certain Scientific Accelerator was originally spun-off from A Certain Magical Index by Arata Yamaji for Kadokawa’s Monthly Comic Dengeki Daioh magazine in 2013. The manga has been licensed for an English language release by Seven Seas Entertainment, and they describe the series as such:

“Accelerator, the most powerful psychic in Academy City, is quietly recovering from his injuries when trouble literally lands in his bedroom. A group of anti-evil zealots who call themselves “DA” are causing havoc, and it could threaten the city―not to mention the entire world! Although he hates to be bothered, a world-shaking threat may be enough to get Accelerator out of bed…especially if it involves the adorable Misaka Mikoto clone, “Last Order.”