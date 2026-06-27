Adult Swim Exec Teases Fans Will Be “Very Surprised” With New Toonami Anime Originals

Toonami has been a pillar of Adult Swim for nearly two decades at this point, and one of the executives behind it all is teasing some of the new original anime projects that the block now has in the works. Toonami has had a much better second life with Cartoon Network and Adult Swim than it ever did as it has officially run for much longer than it did before its initial cancellation. And that’s even resulted in many more original anime projects released over the years as well with more to come.

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Speaking to Collider during Annecy International Animation Film Festival 2026, Adult Swim president Michael Ouweleen opened up about how important Toonami continues to be with the programming block. Noting how it’s being ran by the same crew who have been with it since the very beginning, Ouweelen teased fans that Toonami has “some other things in development that I think people will be very surprised about in anime.”

Adult Swim Exec Teases Next Toonami Anime Originals

Courtesy of Adult Swim

“We try to do one or two interesting things a year,” Ouweleen stated when opening up about Toonami’s original anime projects. Citing the fact that Ninja Kamui now has two more seasons now in the works, and the recent success of Lazarus, the Adult Swim president then alluded to even more projects and that they have, “…some other things in development that I think people will be very surprised about in anime.” Noting that it’s also a bit too early to reveal more about these projects, it’s an interesting tease for the future.

The reason why Toonami is taking risks with these originals and other projects is also because the nature of programming Toonami as a linear block on Saturday evenings makes it tough to compete with streaming services and other platforms. Stating that they can’t compete “monetarily” with streaming services, these “riskier” and even creator driven original projects are what’s going to help the block compete with other sources as they won’t be able to find them anywhere else. Which certainly is an intriguing route for Toonami to take.

Is This Going to Be the Way Forward for Toonami?

Adult Swim

With both Toonami and the wider Adult Swim and Cartoon Network umbrella facing an uncertain future on broadcast television (especially heading into the Warner Bros. merger with Paramount), the move towards focusing on exclusives and major projects is going to be the way forwad for the anime block. What’s made it special even in the modern streaming era is the fact that it’s still a curated experience, and that helps with the introduction of new shows. But there’s also a risk present.

Ouweleen notes how big of a risk all of these projects are. We’ve seen big backlashes to experiments like Uzumaki, but even shows like Ninja Kamui have proven successful enough to continue with new efforts. The important thing is that these anime projects are given a chance to exist at all, and that’s not exactly something that every streaming platform is even able to do let alone be interested in. It’s a good sign for Toonami’s future that it will continue using its identity to try and find the next big hit.

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HT – Collider