Adult Brand Tenga Announces Mecha, Mazinger Z-Themed Sex Toys

When you go to Japan, you can find almost any sort of anime merchandise you want. From wedding packages to plushes, nothing is too taboo when it comes to merch, and the brand Tenga has proven that to mecha fans. The high-end adult brand has announced plans to release a few toys based on anime titles which might surprise you.

According to a report by Rocket News 24, Tenga has plans to release sex toys inspired by franchises Mazinger Z and Getter Robo. The move comes a year after Tenga released collectibles which transformed sexy toys into robots with movable limbs.

As the report goes, the Mazinger Tenga Robo will be designed after the regular masturbatory aids sold by the brand. However, it will have a unique color scheme and molding which allows it to transform into a robot. And most importantly, this toy is meant solely for decoration. Tenga did not intend for users to get intimate with this toy, but its collectible nature will definitely reel in mecha collectors looking for unique pieces.

Oh, and if you are willing to splurge, the Mazinger Z robot comes in several editions. You can get one version featuring wing accessories which can be added to the robot. The highest tier gives fans a Rocket Punch fist which extends from the robot, and your imagination can inform you of what the limited-edition piece looks like.

If this robot doesn’t wow you, then you can opt in for the Getter Robo toy. Creator Go Nagai never expected his mecha would inspire such a lewd toy back in 1974, but Tenga has done the impossible. You can check out details about both of the collectibles here along with their price range. The toys starts at $42 USD and range forward from there.

