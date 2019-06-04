Anime Expo 2019 Reveals Guest of Honor, Akira Creator Katsuhiro Otomo

In this day and age, there are a ton of different conventions to choose from in the world of pop culture. Whether they be focusing on comics, television, movies, and/or anime, conventions need to offer unique experiences in order to sell tickets. Cue Anime Expo’s recent announcement that Katushiro Otomo, the creator of the legendary Akira manga series and film, will be attending their 2019 convention as the guest of honor. With news about the live action movie developing more and more, we couldn’t think of a better time than now to have Mr. Otomo attend.

Anime Expo broke the news earlier this morning that Katsuhiro would be joining their convention taking place at the Los Angeles Convention Center from July 4th to the 7th of this year:

A legend joins #AX2019. We’re honored to have AKIRA creator and director Katsuhiro Otomo join us as a Guest of Honor at Anime Expo 2019! Learn more → https://t.co/krslv5FXrG pic.twitter.com/nZa6Cob0uK — Anime Expo (@AnimeExpo) June 4, 2019

Mr. Otomo won’t just be at the convention to revisit old properties, famous as they may be, he will also be announcing new projects in the works for audiences that attend his panel on July 4th. What these new projects could be is anyone’s guess but we’re certainly excited to hear about any new works coming from this legend in anime and manga.

Here’s the official description for Katsuhiro Otomo from Anime Expo’s site:

“Katsuhiro Otomo is a legendary Manga Artist and Film Director, born in Miyagi 1954. He debuted with Gun Report in 1973 as Manga Artist and was awarded Nihon SF Taisho with “DOMU” in 1983. Otomo directed AKIRA in 1988 based on his own manga works, which shocked people worldwide with its detailed drawing work and dynamic visual delivery. Throughout his career, he has received many awards including the “Medal with Purple Ribbon” from the Japanese Government in 2013, the award to “individuals who have contributed to academic and artistic developments, improvements and accomplishments.” He also received a Medal of Arts and Culture Chevalier and Ofishie in 2005 and 2014 by French Government as well as the Winsor McCay Award at Annie in 2014.”

Originally created by Katsuhiro Otomo for Kodansha’s Young Magazine in 1982, Akira later inspired the equally as prolific 1988 animated film, which Otomo himself directed. The story is set in a dystopian world following the bleak close of World War III. A gang leader known as Kaneda finds himself embroiled in a massive government operation when his best friend begins exhibiting powerful telekinetic gifts. To save his friend, Kaneda must get to the bottom of Neo Tokyo’s espers, but the lead quickly learns he is way in over his head.