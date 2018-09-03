‘Sazae-san’, ‘Fullmetal Alchemist’ Actress Miyoko Asou Passes Away

Today, the anime industry is mourning the loss of a beloved talent. Miyoko Asou has passed away in Japan this month at 92.

The announcement was made recently from Asou’s agency. According to the company, the actress died on August 25 from natural causes, and a private funeral was held by close relatives shortly after.

Videos by ComicBook.com

For anime fans, they will know the actress best for her work on Sazae-san and Fullmetal Alchemist. Asuo played Fune Isono in the former series as she held the role for 46 years. The actress also voiced Pinako Rockbell in both Fullmetal Alchemist anime series. The character was Winry Rockbell’s grandmother, and Asuo brought vibrancy to Pinako on-screen.

Aside from Sazae-san and Fullmetal Alchemist, Asuo starred in numerous other anime titles. The actress lent her talent to shows like Ranma 1/2, Galaxy Express 999, Captain, The Ancient Magus’ Bride, and many more.

To honor Asuo’s passing, the cast of Sazae-san put out statements honoring their long-time friend. Midori Kato, the voice of Sazae, commended Asuo for being a loving mentor to all.

“When broadcast first started I was the youngest, and no matter what happened after that I could always discuss it with Asou-san; she was a reliable sempai. She had a moodmaker-like existence at recordings, and during Sazae-san and even outside of Sazae-san, if Asou-san was there, I had peace of mind,” the actress said. (via ANN)

The anime staff also sent their regards to Asuo for all her hard work.

“We are overwhelmingly grateful to her. The entire Sazae-san staff will treasure Asou-san in our thoughts going forward. Thank you so much.”

For now, there is no word on who will voice Fune Isono in Asuo’s absence. Currently, Sazae-san holds the world record as the longest-running animated television show to date. The anime trumps western giants like The Simpsons as Sazae-san has more than 7,500 episodes to its name. Its long-running status has made the series one of Japan’s most iconic, prompting fans to mourn the loss of Asuo on social media.