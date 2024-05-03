Jujutsu Kaisen Cosplay Resurrects Mahito

The "big bad" of Jujutsu Kaisen's second season might have been Suguru Geto, but the antagonist with the biggest body count was Mahito. The flesh-bending villain was responsible for the deaths of Kokichi Muta, Nanami, and Nobara to name a few. Thanks to the events of the Shibuya Incident Arc and the actions taken by Mahito, the world of Jujutsu Tech will never be the same and one cosplayer has decided to put the supernatural villain back into the spotlight.

Mahito's origin story remains a mystery, even after he died at the hands of Suguru Geto. In some of his final moments, the idea that Mahito was actually a human at some point was revealed, meaning that the curse has fallen a long way since he had walked among mankind. The curse proved to be a horrifying threat to Yuji and his friends as he not only had the ability to mold the flesh of those around him, but could kill sorcerers with a simple touch. In fighting against Nanami and Nobara, he eliminated both Jujutsu Tech heroes by placing hands on them. Luckily, Yuji is able to get his revenge on the villain in one of the most talked about moments of the Shibuya Incident Arc.

Jujutsu Kaisen: Mahito Has Left His Mark

Jujutsu Kaisen creator Gege Akutami proved that they were more than willing to take some major characters off the board, both hero and villain alike, with the Shibuya Incident Arc. As the mangaka continues to work on the grand finale of the manga, the artist certainly hasn't been shy about killing characters. When the latest events make their way to the anime adaptation, they will send shockwaves through the anime world.

Quickly following the end of Jujutsu Kaisen's second season, Studio MAPPA confirmed that a third season was in the works. While anime fans might be waiting some time to see Yuji and his allies make a comeback, it will be worth the wait as The Culling Game will be the subject of the upcoming episodes. Thanks to Suguru Geto's actions taken in the season two finale, the world is a very different place for Jujutsu Tech.

Do you think we might see Mahito resurrected before Jujutsu Kaisen ends?