Attack on Titan Confirms Emotional Theory About Levi's Backstory

Attack on Titan might be over, but that isn't stopping creator Hajime Isayama from finding new ways to return to the world of the Scout Regiment. As part of a new art book released in Japan titled "Attack on Titan: Fly", a new short story dives into Captain Levi's earlier days. As was seen in the original story, Levi's upbringing was a harsh one and a new emotional theory has turned out to be true thanks to the new short story.

Attack on Titan: Bad Boy takes the opportunity to highlight how Levi became the man that anime fans know today. Unfortunately for Levi, becoming a powerful soldier in the Survey Corps meant that he had to go to hell and back when it came to his early days. When his mother died, Levi was picked up by Kenny, a cruel soldier who was able to teach the future warrior how to be a killer on the battlefield. While this particular short story has yet to confirm when it will be made available officially in North America, spoilers are flying fast and furious on the internet as Titan fans diagnose the story beats of Bad Boy.

Attack on Titan's Resident Bad Boy Had A Rough Life

Even though everyone was living in a world of human-eating Titans, Levi's early years were harsh. Thanks to fans looking at the recent short story featuring the Scout Regiment soldier, a long-held theory was confirmed regarding Levi and his mother. Captain Levi had been so fond of tea thanks to his early days with his mom, looking to recreate that feeling that the two had shared before she passed away and left her son to a harsh world.

NOW IT'S CANON: levi loves tea so much because it reminds him of the happy times with his mother 🥺 #LeviBadBoy pic.twitter.com/XDze7eqwEg — levi content (@leviacontent) May 1, 2024

Attack on Titan's creator Hajime Isayama has been quite adamant regarding the fact that the series would not continue via any sequels or spin-off series in the future. This means that "Bad Boy" might very well be the last story that manga readers encounter in the world of the Survey Corps. While various side stories in the Attack on Titan universe have been brought to the small screen via anime adaptations, no such episode has been confirmed for Bad Boy as of yet.

How do you feel about this tragic new aspect of Captain Levi? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for all the latest on the Titans and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Scout Regiment.