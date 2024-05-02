Netflix Kickstarts May With Several Big Anime Releases

Netflix is jumping into May with a new batch of shows on hand. In honor of AniMay, the streaming service just kicked off the month with a slew of impressive anime drops. So if you are in need of new shows to binge, there's a good chance an anime was just added that will suit your interests.

Starting on May 1st, Netflix began streaming nearly a dozen new anime titles. The titles include everything from Mob Psycho 100 to Haikyu, so you can read the full list below:

Mob Psycho 100 – All Seasons



My Hero Academia – Seasons 1-4, Movie 1



Yu Yu Hakusho – All Seasons



One Piece Film: Red



Haikyu – Seasons 1-2, OVAs



Black Clover – Seasons 1-2



Jujutsu Kaisen – Seasons 1-2, Movie 1



Dr. Stone – Season 1



As you can see, Netflix has tapped into a slew of hit shonen series. All of these titles have been available on Hulu or Crunchyroll for ages, but now they've become even more accessible. After all. Netflix is the largest streaming platform in the world, and these new anime titles are available in more markets than just North America.

Clearly, Netflix is giving AniMay a solid start, and Crunchyroll is doing the same. The anime streaming service has announced it will be streaming 20 popular series this month ad-free to entice new fans. Shows like Chainsaw Man and Frieren: Beyond Journey's End are included in the promotion, so there has never been a better time than now to stream anime.