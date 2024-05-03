Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender Star Teases Iroh's Future in Season 2

Netflix's live-action adaptation of Avatar: The Last Airbender turned heads for quite a few reasons and most importantly, had quite a few viewers for its initial season. Wasting little time following the premiere, the streaming service confirmed that not only would the live-action benders return for a second season, but a third was in the works as well to fully tell the story of Aang. In a new interview, the live-action Uncle Iroh, Paul Sun-Hyung Lee, discussed what the future holds for Zuko's mentor in the adaptation.

Avatar: The Last Airbender's first season on Netflix was faithful to the source material but also took the chance to inject some new scenes and character moments that weren't a part of the original animated series. Many of these new scenes involved the Fire Nation, as viewers were given a closer look at Fire Lord Ozai and Princess Azula for example. When it comes to Iroh, a touching new scene was added that saw Zuko's mentor struggling with the death of his son which added more character to both fire benders.

(Photo: Netflix)

Avatar: What Does The Future Hold For Live-Action Iroh?

In a new interview with The Direct, Sun-Hyun Lee commented on the second season of the runaway hit, while stating that he had questions of his own regarding his character's future, "I wish I could; I have no idea what they have planned for us... I know we're getting an opportunity to finish telling the story. Obviously, the animated series is going to be the template for us. But other than that, I don't know how they're going to remix the stories. Nobody tells me nothing. So I'm just gonna show up. And yeah, hopefully, we get a better, clearer sense of where we're going with that in the future. But right now, I have no idea what's going to happen."

Should we ever see a live-action Legend of Korra series, it's possible we'll see Sun-Hyung Lee return to the role. While it's debatable if it was actually Iroh in the sequel series, Korra's journey sees her entering the spirit world and running into Zuko's uncle in an unexpected twist.

Via The Direct