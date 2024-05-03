Anime's Newest Hit Takes the Power Rangers and Channels The Boys

Go Go Loser Ranger is like no other anime on the market today, or perhaps no other anime that has ever existed. Taking the Mighty Morphin' Power Rangers franchise and turning it on its head, this anime series might just have something for everyone. Thanks to the Divine Dragon Rangers' secrets that they hold back from the public, the anime adaptation isn't just a play on the Sentai franchise but also feels like a tribute to Homelander, The Seven, and the world of The Boys.

Go Go Loser Ranger starts how you might expect when it comes to any of the Power Rangers series that have arrived in the past. What viewers learn is that the Rangers of this world have long since defeated the monsters that were attempting to take over the surface. The "Villainous Army of Evil" still exist but they are effectively the play things of this world's rangers, as the Divine Dragon Rangers find themselves wheeling out the "footsoldiers" to defeat ad nauseum for an adoring public. This repeating act hints at the true sadism of these anime Rangers, which begins to unfold in a similar structure to The Boys, showing that the Red Ranger has more than a little in common with Homelander.

(Photo: Yostar Pictures)

The Divine Dragon Boys

Of course, the Rangers aren't the only ones that play a role in this anime. Much like Hughie from The Boys, Footsodlier D finds himself dragged into a world that he didn't expect as he attempts to get revenge against the super-powered individuals keeping him down. Much like the group formed by Butcher, Footsoldier D is going to find himself with the opportunity to take a swing at his tormentors, but will his world become worse due to this?

If you want to catch the current episodes of Go Go Loser Ranger, the installments are streaming on Hulu. Here's how the streaming service describes the series, "When the Monster Army invaded Earth thirteen years ago, the Divine Dragon Rangers rose up to stop them! With the war raging on, these great heroes are mankind's Last Hope!...or are they? In truth, the invaders were subjugated within a year, forced to continue to crank out a monster a week for the Rangers to crush in front of their adoring fans! But one monster has had enough. Something has to change! He'll rebel against the might of the Dragon Rangers and destroy them all...from the inside!"