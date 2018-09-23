‘Attack on Titan’ Reveals Why Titans Eat Humans

Attack on Titan isn’t one to spare characters when they’re faced with rogue Titans. So many soldiers and civilians have become Titan chow since the anime began. And, at long last, fans have a better idea as to why humans are targeted by the hulking beasts.s

Recently, Attack on Titan shared the explanation as season three wrapped one of its biggest fights yet. After Historia defied her father’s wish of becoming a Titan, it fell to Rod Reiss to become one instead. The crazed royal was determined to keep status quo no matter the cost, but his botched attempt to serum himself into a Titan didn’t go as expected.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As fans saw, Rod was turned into a hulking abnormal Titan. He managed to break free of the crystal cave he hid himself inside, and the mindless Titan headed for civilization after escaping. At that moment, Rod wanted nothing more than to snack on humans, and Attack on Titan finally revealed the impetus Titans have to eat people.

Attack on Titan Season 3 Episode 9 Intro Scene Rod’s Titan POV pic.twitter.com/X51gmDI52e — Attack on Titan Wiki (@AoTWiki) September 17, 2018

As you can see above, the anime showed a scene from the perspective of Rod. As his Titan crawled towards a large city, fans were shown what Rod saw. While his vision is not great, the Titan saw a massive congregation of lights within the city. As Rod grew closer, he was able to see the individual lights which represented people living within the walls.

For fans, this clip shows that Titans target humans because they literally glow in the eyes of the predators. Humans are the prime target for Titans since they are impossible to overlook, and Titans are easily drawn to large groups of them. Still, the beasts’ motivations for eating people haven’t been made quite clear. Fans know Titans don’t ingest those they eat, confirming humans don’t provide sustenance to Titans. For now, fans will have to continue guessing at that reasoning, but they do know why humans are so easily targeted now.

What is your theory behind Titans and their cannibalistic diet? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Attack on Titan was originally created by Hajime Isayama for Kodansha’s Bessatsu Shonen Magazine in 2009. The series has since been collected into 23 volumes as of 2017, and it’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. The lead character, Eren Yeager, ends up joining the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown.

Now Eren, Mikasa, and Armin must survive in a world where they not only have the Titans to fear, but the very humans they are trying to save. You can currently find the series streaming on Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Saturday nights on Adult Swim’s Toonami block.