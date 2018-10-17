‘Attack On Titan’ Brutally Assassinates A Major Soldier

Attack on Titan has become good at a lot of things, but it does few things better than death. Over its tenure, the franchise has killed plenty of fan-favorite characters, and a big victim was added to that list.

Not long ago, Attack on Titan dropped its new chapter, and it informed fans of the military’s new drama. Chapter 110 opens with the Survey Scouts conferring over Eren Jaeger and his concerning turnaround. However, fans knew things were about to get bad when a certain military leader shows up.

By the chapter’s end, fans find Armin and Mikasa in a meeting with Darius Zackly. The commander-in-chief of the military is fielding questions from the pair, and he’s not all too sympathetic about Eren. After all, the man has pulled his infamous torture chair from storage to provoke Eren into giving up intel about his Marley ambush. However, he doesn’t get the chance to torture Eren as planned.

Shortly after Mikasa and Armin leave Zackly, the military leader is murdered in the most explosive way. The torture chair he brought out of storage turns out to be rigged with bombs, and it detonates in flashy fashion. Readers can only watch as Zackly’s dismembered corpse is thrown out of his office, giving readers and Paradis’ growing protesters a clear look at his halved body.

The chapter confirms Zackly was assassinated by military rebels who feared the Survey Scouts were planning to kill Eren and force someone else to inherit the Founding Titan. Now, the military branches of Paradis have lost their upmost leader, and soldiers like Levi are going to lose it once they learn Eren has aligned himself with his murderers.

Attack on Titan was originally created by Hajime Isayama for Kodansha’s Bessatsu Shonen Magazine in 2009. The series has since been collected into 23 volumes as of 2017, and it’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. The lead character, Eren Yeager, ends up joining the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown.

Now Eren, Mikasa, and Armin must survive in a world where they not only have the Titans to fear, but the very humans they are trying to save. You can currently find the series streaming on Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Saturday nights on Adult Swim’s Toonami block.