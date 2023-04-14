Attack on Titan Cosplay Creates Life-Sized Cart Titan

Attack on Titan has seen the Scout Regiment need to change its line-up astronomically thanks to the threat presented by former friend Eren Jaeger. Now that Eren has gained the power of the Founding Titan, leading an army of Colossal Titans to destroy most of the world's population, Armin and Mikasa have teamed up with the likes of Reiner the Armored Titan, Annie the Female Titan, and Pieck the Cart Titan. In a stunning display, a new cosplay has emerged that sees a life-sized version of the Cart Titan arrive in the real world.

Pieck is a character that fans of Attack on Titan haven't had the opportunity to learn as much about as the likes of Reiner and Annie, but the Marleyian soldier has proved to be one of the most versatile titans to be featured in the dark epic. As the Cart Titan, Pieck can move faster than any other Titan and the nation of Marley was able to add some serious firepower to her repertoire. In fighting against the Eldians of Paradis and other threats to Marley, Pieck in her Titan form was loaded to bear with both armor and artillery that made her both an offensive and defensive force of nature.

The Cart Titan Returns

Now that Pieck has joined the new iteration of the Scout Regiment, we see the Cart Titan in the latest episode fighting alongside the likes of Armin and Mikasa against Eren and his horrific new army. With Jaeger harboring the power of the Founding Titan, a Survey Corps victory is far from assured at this point. Luckily, Pieck still has some serious moves under her belt when she transforms into the Cart Titan.

Over the past year, creator Hajime Isayama has been fairly adamant that a sequel to Attack on Titan isn't on the way. Luckily, Isayama has stated that he might return for an additional story in the universe, though it would be a short story focused on Captain Levi rather than a full-blown sequel. Ultimately, it will be interesting to see how Attack on Titan emerges in the future if at all.

What do you think of this wild cosplay that brings the Cart Titan to life? Do you think Pieck will survive the final fight against Eren?