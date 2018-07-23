‘Attack on Titan’ Preview Teases Major Shootout

Attack on Titan fans were treated to an explosive third season premiere as the end of the episode introduced a mysterious man named Kenny wielding a new type of 3D Maneuver Gear.

Just as Levi and this Kenny came to a clash, a team of soldiers using these same gun type of gear approached en masse leading to the major shootout teased in the next episode.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Episode 39 of the series is titled “Pain,” and with a title like that fans shouldn’t expect good things in the future. The soldiers are using these guns to shoot at the Survey Corps as they try to escape in a wagon, and it’s revealed that they are there for Eren and Historia.

Surely fans didn’t expect a series like Attack on Titan, which has been primarily blade based, to have a full gun shootout but that’s just the tip of the iceberg in terms of what’s changing about the third season.

If you’re curious about the series Attack on Titan can be found in Japanese with English subtitles alongside the series’ release in Japan on Crunchyroll and Hulu. If you’re curious about an English dub release of the series, Funimation has confirmed the simuldub will begin in August. There will also be yet another opportunity to watch along with the English dub when it begins airing as part of Adult Swim’s Toonami block too.

But if you have yet to see it for yourself, the first episode of the season originally premiered during Anime Expo and a limited run in theaters to great response as well. Here’s what Comicbook.com’s Megan Peters had to say about the first episode in her review:

“If you can get through the premiere’s slow opening, Attack on Titan rewards fans with plenty of action at the end thanks to Captain Levi. Season Three has a lead-in worthy of the Survey Scouts, but its second episode has some serious responsibility to follow through on the action promised by the premiere’s ringing cliffhanger.”

For those unfamiliar with Attack on Titan, the series was originally created by Hajime Isayama. Starting its run in Kodansha’s Bessatsu Shonen Magazine in 2009, the series has been collected into 23 volumes as of 2017. It’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. Eren Yeager joins the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown.