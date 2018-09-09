‘Attack on Titan’ Teases its Big Basement Reveal

Attack on Titan has been revealing one big mystery after another as the third season sheds more light on the series’ world, but one big question still remains on everyone’s mind. What’s in Eren’s basement?

Now that Eren has mastered a new Titan power, the reveal of what’s in the basement is being teased even more as the Eren and the others form a plan to retake Wall Maria.

In the latest episode, Eren masters the use of his hardening Titan ability when he and the rest of the Survey Corps are pinned under the massive new Titan Rod Reiss has turned into. With this new ability, he and the others realize that they can now plug up the hole left in Wall Maria from the previous attack. Once Wall Maria is patched, Eren and the others then can use the opportunity to get into Eren’s basement with the key his father left behind.

Though there’s currently no telling what lies in the basement, it has been one of the more pervasive mysteries of the entire series. It’s now the Survey Corps’ goal to figure out what’s in there, and the mystery has only deepened ever since Eren learned a disturbing truth about his father.

Not only did he remember that his father was the one who gave him the Power of the Titans in the first place (and that he ate his own father when he transformed for the first time), but his father also carried the Power of the Titans beforehand as well. As a Titan, he was powerful enough to wipe out and devour Frieda Reiss.

But the more egregious bit came from the fact that Eren learned that his father once used his power to wipe put the rest of the Reiss family as well. It’s why Rod Reiss now holds a grudge against Eren, and perhaps what was left in the basement dwelling will give a clue as to why Eren’s father felt like he needed to kill them in the first place.

Attack on Titan was originally created by Hajime Isayama for Kodansha’s Bessatsu Shonen Magazine in 2009. The series has since been collected into 23 volumes as of 2017, and it’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. The lead character, Eren Yeager, ends up joining the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown.

Now Eren, Mikasa, and Armin must survive in a world where they not only have the Titans to fear, but the very humans they are trying to save.