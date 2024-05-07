My Hero Academia Team Shares BTS Look at the Anime's Next Movie

My Hero Academia will be hitting theaters in Japan later this Summer with its fourth major movie, and the team behind it all has shared a new update on how My Hero Academia: You're Next is coming along! My Hero Academia's TV anime is finally back in action with Season 7 airing as part of the Spring 2024 seasonal schedule, but it's not the only new anime release the franchise is hitting fans with this year. Later this Summer, fans will be treated to a new movie exploring more of the ruined Japan in between the events of Season 6 and 7.

My Hero Academia: You're Next is slated for its debut this August, and fans have been steadily getting updates on its production the closer it gets to its theatrical premiere. The latest behind the scenes update comes those working on the sound production for the new movie as they reveal that it's almost done with a fun look at it all coming together. While the new movie has yet to set its international release plans as of the time of this publication, but it's at least one step closer to being finished! Check it out below:

『#僕のヒーローアカデミア

THE MOVIE YOU'RE NEXT』

音響作業も終盤！！



パワー、パワー、パワー！！

TVシリーズに負けない

熱血なデク達を

是非、応援に劇場へ🎬



完成まで

あと僅か？！かなw



٩( ᐛ )وﾌﾟﾙｽｳﾙﾄﾗｰ!



おやすみなさ〜い💤 pic.twitter.com/KYIyJkWnO3 — 三間雅文 音響監督 (@Sunma47) May 4, 2024

What Is My Hero Academia: You're Next?

My Hero Academia: You're Next will be releasing in Japan on August 2nd, but has yet to announce an United States release date as of the time of this publication. Featuring My Hero Academia series creator Kohei Horikoshi as the supervisor and new character designer, My Hero Academia: You're Next will be directed by Tensai Okamura for studio Bones. Yosuke Kuroda will be returning from the TV anime to write the script, Yoshihiko Umakoshi returns to provide the character designs, and Yuki Hayashi returns to compose the music.

The story for the new film is still being kept a mystery, but Horikoshi previously teased the setting of My Hero Academia: You're Next as such, "It'll take place after the War from Season 6, meaning that the collapsed society will be the stage this time. After having been through so much and learning so many things, who will Deku and his friends fight against this time? What will they protect?! Look forward to it!" There's also been the reveal of what seems to be a villain directly inspired by All Might, so we'll soon see how it all shakes out.