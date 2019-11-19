Attack On Titan Fan-Video Animates Hyped Manga Scene

With the fourth and finale season of Attack On Titan still about a year away from its premiere, fans are still following with bated breath the adventures of Eren and company as they battle against the nation of Marley in the manga. Giving audiences an idea of what will take place in the upcoming anime adaptation, one fan has decided to take matters into their own hands and create a stunning, stylistic interpretation of one of the biggest clashes from the recent chapter of the manga. With Eren in his “Attack Titan” form, brawling against the Armored Titan, this fan animation acts as a good preview as to what’s to come in Attack On Titan’s final season!

Twitter User AOTWiki shared the animation taken directly from the 117th chapter of Attack On Titan, wherein Eren attempts to finally take down his one time friend, Reiner, who revealed himself to be a sleeper agent for the nation of Marley and the brain behind the terrifying threat of the Armored Titan:

Videos by ComicBook.com

⚠️ Manga Spoilers ⚠️ Chapter 117 scene fan animation https://t.co/1agmAPJGay — Attack on Titan Wiki (@AoTWiki) November 18, 2019

In our opinion, the revelation of Reiner and Bertholdt being the Armored and Colossal Titans respectively was one of the biggest revelations of Attack On Titan to date, showcasing one of the biggest strengths of the series. Rather than building up tension, the popular franchise will sometimes just lay all its card on the table seemingly out of nowhere, not giving fans the opportunity to “feel safe”. When these two former Survey Corps members revealed themselves to Eren, it felt like a gut punch and was that much more powerful because of it.

With the franchise coming to an end, it will be great to go back and revisit some of the hard hitting, emotional moments that made the series what it is today.

What do you think of this amazing fan animation? How do you see the war between Marley and Eldia ending? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime and Titans!

Attack on Titan was originally created by Hajime Isayama for Kodansha’s Bessatsu Shonen Magazine in 2009. It’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. The lead character, Eren Yeager, ends up joining the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown. Now Eren, Mikasa, and Armin must survive in a world where they not only have the Titans to fear, but the very humans they are trying to save. You can currently find the series streaming on Crunchyroll and Funimation.