‘Attack on Titan’ Set to Make New Fashionable Debut

Attack on Titan might be returning to the small screen at the end of April, but it’s returning to another stage soon as well: the fashion runway.

Specifically, the franchise is collaborating with the fashion brand one spo. The items will reportedly debut at the Minavi presents No. 28 Tokyo Girls Collection 2019 SPRING/SUMMER show in Japan on March 30th. The line will be on sale at a variety of Japanese shops as well as online that same day. It’s unclear at this time what exactly might be included in the line, but it should be a delight to see regardless.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As previously mentioned, the anime is set to return soon. The second part of the third season will premiere April 28th in Japan, and the title for it’s return episode is “The Town Where Everything Began.” This shares a name with a pretty monumental chapter in the original manga where Eren and the rest of the military begin their fierce battle with Reiner and the Titans in order to retake Wall Maria.

Are you excited for the new collaboration items? Will you be trying to get your hands on any of them? Let us know in the comments!

Attack on Titan was originally created by Hajime Isayama. It’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. The lead character, Eren Yeager, ends up joining the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown. Now Eren, Mikasa, and Armin must survive in a world where they not only have the Titans to fear, but the very humans they are trying to save. You can currently find the series streaming on Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Saturday nights on Adult Swim’s Toonami block.