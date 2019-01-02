‘Attack On Titan’ Reveals Ackerman Clan’s Secret Power

Attack on Titan has plenty of powerful fighters under its command, but few can stand up to the Ackermans. The clan has produced two very strong soldiers who continue to protect Paradis, and the family’s secret power was just uncovered in a shocking reveal.

Recently, Attack on Titan put out a new chapter, and it was there fans learned all about the Ackerman clan. The lesson came down from a surprising source as Eren schooled Mikasa on her blood line, and it was not for the best.

After all, it ended up with Eren confessing his hatred towards Mikasa, leaving the heroine traumatized beyond all belief.

According to Eren, he was educated on the Ackerman family by Zeke during his time in Marley. It was there he learned the exact details behind why the Ackerman clan had enhanced fighting power; As it turns out, a select few members are able to use the power, and the triggered few will unlock power from a specific source.

“Not only did this heighten your physical abilities to an extreme, you were even given the experience in battle accumulated by every past Ackerman by way of a path,” Eren explained.

So, there you have it. For anyone wondering why Mikasa could fight so well even at a young age, it has to do with the fact she carries the knowledge of all her ancestors with her. The same goes for Captain Levi, and his tenure with the military ensured he honed his clan’s skills to an absurd point.

As previously explained, the power comes from Titans, and Eren confirms the Ackerman can use the power of Titan without shifting into one or losing their senses. To do this, Ackermans with the latent potential must be triggered, and that happens when they are in mortal danger and given a command by someone they wish to protect. The Ackerman clan’s bred disposition to protect others forces them to power up when commanded by someone in such a situation, so Eren informs Mikasa that happened to her when he commanded her to fight against those human traffickers all those years ago. Now, the boy admits he hates Mikasa for acting like such a docile slave, leaving the girl to cry and consider all her actions up until this point.

As for Attack on Titan, it was originally created by Hajime Isayama for Kodansha’s Bessatsu Shonen Magazine in 2009. The series has since been collected into 23 volumes as of 2017, and it’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. The lead character, Eren Yeager, ends up joining the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown.