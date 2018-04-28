Fans Are Really Hyped For ‘Attack On Titan’ Season 3 Right Now

Attack on Titan‘s third season has to be one of the most anticipated premieres of the year, and fans have been waiting to see more of the third season ever since it was announced.

Luckily they were recently treated to a whole host of news for the third season today. After receiving a new key visual, finding out when the season was going to air this Summer, and getting the first full trailer for the upcoming season, fans are far more hyped than ever for the upcoming season premiere.

Fans have responded with the first season 3 looked with an overwhelming positive response, and the air is going to be filled with all sorts of hype until the series premieres in July.

Read on to find out what fans are saying about Attack on Titan Season 3 right now

@LizMarro4886

Omg I’m at work and I just squealed in excitement… — Elizabeth Marro (@LizMarro4886) April 27, 2018

@Poly_Andrew

I haven’t been this excited about something in a long fucking time — ???? (@Poly_Andrew) April 27, 2018

@bestoflisa

Attack on Titan Season 3 Trailer omg my wig is snatched ? pic.twitter.com/uldEALC2zY — d r e i #sasaki (@bestoflisa) April 27, 2018

OnlyHalfRice

I hope Attack on titan season 3 will get as much as a hype as the first season. I want people to not stop talking about it! ? — Meid (@OnlyHalfRice) April 27, 2018

@vinnyloveslibby

AAAAAAA SEASON 3 OF ATTACK ON TITAN IS GOING TO BE RELEASED SOON — vinny loves libby (@vinnyloveslibby) April 27, 2018

@hppypjm

attack on titan season 3 comes out july 22… idk if im ready IVE BEEN WAITING FOR THIS — ???? ✨ (@hppypjm) April 27, 2018

@jean_margaret11

attack on titan season 3 wya I need me some levi ackerman — jean (@jean_margaret11) April 23, 2018

@FREDDIEVSTHEM

Attack on titan season 3 is going to be so good I can’t wait to cry and lose some of my favorite characters 🙂 — Avilio ? (@FREDDIEVSTHEM) April 28, 2018

@giantobio

I get high on:



⚪life



⚪drugs



? ATTACK ON TITAN SEASON 3 — eli @ ozine fest • LEVI ACKERMAN (@giantobio) April 27, 2018

@YourAnimeGuy