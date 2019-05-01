Attack on Titan Reveals Reiner and Bertolt’s Violent Return

Attack on Titan has (finally) returned for the second half of season 3, and kicked things off with an exciting season 3B premiere. We catch up with Eren Yaeger and the Scout Regiment as they’re making a covert push to infiltrate Shiganshina District inside Wall Maria, to hopefully seal the breach in the wall using Eren’s new Titan powers.

The Scouts due make it to Wall Maria, and the plan to seal the outer wall goes off without a hitch. However, Armen (having been promoted to a command position) deduces that the seemingly empty Shiganshina District may be hiding a deadly trap – and he turns out to be very right. When examining the wall itself, the Scouts discover a trap door leading to a hidden chamber within the wall – a discovery one Scout pays for with his life, as he’s cut downby Reiner Braun!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Yes, Reiner Braun and his partner Bertolt Hoover make their long-awaited return to Attack on Titan, and (from the point of view of the Scout Regiment) it’s not a welcome reunion. As stated, Braun and Bertolt ambush the Scout Regiment from their hiding spot within Wall Maria, striking down one Scout. It’s all part of a larger ambush plot being concocted by mysterious new villain The Beast Titan, who manages to spring the trap in the form of revealing himself (and an entire legion of Titans under his control) hiding within Shiganshina District. It looks bad for the Scout Regiment – but they take to battle with on intention of laying down and dying easily.

In fact, as soon as Braun makes himself known by cutting down the Scout who discovers his hiding spot, Levi goes ballistic and attacks. It’s in no way a game either: Levi says his hello to Braun by jamming a sword right through the traitor’s neck, seemingly killing him instantly. However, as the Scout Regiment learns to their shared horror, Braun’s power as the Armored Titan allows him to transform and recover from even a fatal blow, which then leaves the Scout Regiment facing the threat of the Beast Titan, Armored Titan, and a whole horde of regular Titans under the Beast Titan’s control.

In short: it’s a situation that’s hard to imagine the Scouts escaping from without significant losses. We shall soon see.

Attack on Titan was originally created by Hajime Isayama, and the series has since been collected into 23 volumes as of 2017. It’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. You can currently find the series streaming on Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Saturday nights on Adult Swim’s Toonami block.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we explore Game of Thrones‘ long night, talk more Avengers: Endgame, live-action Sonic the Hedgehog, and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!