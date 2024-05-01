Hunter x Hunter Creator Is Back at Work on the Manga

It is finally time, Hunter x Hunter fans. It has been more than a year since the manga graced the world with an update, but that will change before long. The artist behind Hunter x Hunter is back at work, and the world is now cheering Yoshihiro Togashi on.

As you can see below, the series creator shared the update with fans with a simple post. Taking to X (Twitter), Togashi posted a photo of his drawing table, and we can see some drafts in progress. The paper we're shown is marked with the number five, so it seems Togashi has been busy behind the scenes. And now, well – he is ready to let the world in on his latest bout of work.

Plus, Togashi included the perfect caption with this post. The artist wrote "Moon Healing Escalation" which is a technique in Sailor Moon that heals anyone hit by the negative energy of the Dark Kingdom. You may think this nod is random, but it nods to Togashi's very famous wife. The artist is married to the creator of Sailor Moon, and we're sure she is cheering on her husband now that he's back at work.

So far, we have no word on when Hunter x Hunter will return to print, but fans are happy to give Togashi time. The manga has been on hiatus for quite some time due to the artists's chronic health issues. Back in 2023, Weekly Shonen Jump began the year with a series of Hunter x Hunter drops, but it has now been over a year since Togashi published any chapters.

Are you caught up with Hunter x Hunter? The hit shonen series is easy to binge as the manga is on the Shonen Jump app. So for more info on the series, you can read the official synopsis of Hunter x Hunter below:

"Gon is a young boy who dreams of following in his father's footsteps to become a Hunter. But first he must pass the notoriously difficult and dangerous Hunter Qualification Exam. Throughout his journey, Gon overcomes many obstacles, while making new friends along the way!"

What do you think about this Hunter x Hunter update? Let us know what you think over on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!