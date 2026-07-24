Avatar: The Last Airbender Fans Aren’t Happy About 1 Detail From the Seven Havens Trailer

Avatar: Seven Havens just took a huge step forward at San Diego Comic-Con, getting its first trailer and an October release date during the convention’s opening day. The new Avatar: The Last Airbender sequel series will follow Pavi, the Earth Avatar after Korra, and her story promises to shake up what we’ve come to expect from the franchise. Paramount’s first trailer for Avatar: Seven Havens teases a world that’s “not ready for the Avatar’s return” but that needs it all the same. And the reason humanity is so reluctant to embrace a new Avatar has to do with Korra letting them down — a trailer revelation that isn’t going over so well with Avatar: The Last Airbender fans.

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The footage doesn’t reveal what Korra did to deserve such a reputation, but it shows what looks like an apocalyptic event happening on her watch. It’s an update to her story, as the last time we see Korra on-screen, she’s walking off into the Spirit World, hand-in-hand with Asami. The comics further develop their relationship and her time as the Avatar, but they don’t offer any insight on this twist. It seems Korra does something that causes enough destruction to make the Avatar a feared and disliked figure…or she’s blamed for something terrible, anyway. And fans aren’t thrilled about that.

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Korra undergoes so much trauma throughout The Legend of Korra, and she faces in-universe backlash the whole time. The criticism happened off-screen too, as Korra was heavily divisive among viewers — something many fans have deemed unfair or even chalked up to her being a girl. So, the idea that Avatar: Seven Havens seems to confirm Korra was a bad Avatar feels downright insulting to many. And they’ve taken to social media in defense of the character.

On sites like X and Threads, fans are expressing that they’ll defend Korra no matter what happens — and expressing frustration about the continued “slander.” Reactor wrote on Threads, “PLEASE LET KORRA REST HASN’T SHE BEEN THROUGH ENOUGH.” That sentiment was echoed under X posts about the new series, like this one from Variety. As X user MaceAhWindu noted, Korra “can’t catch a break at all.” Fortunately, they’re probably onto something when it comes to the direction of this twist.

Could Avatar: Seven Havens’ Korra Twist Be a Misdirection?

Image via Paramount/Avatar Studios

Although Avatar: Seven Havens‘ dark revelation about Korra is sparking frustration among fans, it’s possible — likely, even — that the trailer is intentionally misdirecting us. The way that Korra is presented makes it look as though this sequence is happening in a flashback or recounting of the story. That means it could come from an unreliable narrator. It’s also possible that Korra did cause this destruction, but that there was a greater reason for it. This angle would give the creators a chance to unpack the criticisms of her character and story…because surely they wouldn’t render that four-season journey meaningless, right?

Avatar: Seven Havens arrives on Paramount+ on October 9.

What do you think of Avatar: Seven Havens‘ initial depiction of Korra? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!