The Big Avatar and Legend of Korra Complete Series Blu-ray Deal is Back for Cyber Monday

The iconic Nickelodeon series Avatar: The Last Airbender and the follow-up series The Legend of Korra got a massive complete series Blu-ray deal on Amazon for Black Friday that ended quickly. If you missed it, here’s your second chance. Amazon brought it back for Cyber Monday.

At the time of writing, you can grab the double set here on Amazon for only $41.49 (59% off) which ties the Black Friday all-time low. However, you can get the Avatar: The Last Airbender Blu-ray set individually for only $19.99. The Legend of Korra set is available here for the same price. These deals are within pennies of all-time lows, and slightly cheaper than getting the set packaged together. While you’re at it, check out Amazon’s one-day Cyber Monday gold box sale on anime titles.

Videos by ComicBook.com

For those who are unfamiliar, Avatar: The Last Airbender was originally created by Michael DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko for Nickelodeon in 2005. The series is set in world people can manipulate the elements of Earth, Water, Fire, and Air, and they lived peacefully in different regions until one of the regions started a world war.

One master who can manipulate all four elements, dubbed the “Avatar,” had been able to prevent this war, but disappeared soon after. 100 years later, a new Avatar named Aang awakens and sets out on a journey to master all the elements in order to bring peace to the land once more. The Legend of Korra takes place takes place 70 years after the events of its predecessor, following the next Avatar, a young girl named Korra from the Southern Water Tribe.

Keep tabs on our Gear section for more Cyber Monday deals!

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.