Avatar: The Last Airbender’s Steelbook Blu-ray Collection Is On Sale Now

The day has finally arrived! For those who are fans of the legendary animated series of Avatar: The Last Airbender, you can revist the series with this amazing steelbook collection that collects the entirety of the Aang focused series that comes with a veritable ton of special features as well as collectible items as a part of the Blu-Ray set itself for the series’ 15th anniversary!

Avatar: The Last Airbender may have completed its original series over ten years ago, but that isn’t stopping fans from wanting new stories revisiting the world of Aang and his friends as they attempt to bring down the Fire Nation. A live action series is currently in the works for Netflix that will reunite the creative minds behind the original animated series! Now, you can pick up the collection for yourself via online retailers to either revisit the world of the benders or watch them for the first time!

We here at Anime On Comicbook.com received a copy of the steelbook, so if you’d like to see what you get for your hard earned cash, take a gander at our Twitter post below:

Today’s the day! The kind folks at @Nickelodeon sent us the newly released steelbook Blu-ray of Avatar: The Last Airbender, and we’re in actual love! Not even Sokka could deny it! pic.twitter.com/OUYDeC0l4l — Anime On ComicBook.com (@comicbookanime) February 18, 2020

The complete list of special features on the Avatar: The Last Airbender SteelBook edition are as follows:

Seasons:

Book One: Water: Season 1 – 20 episodes – Aired 2/21/05 – 12/2/05

Book Two: Earth: Season 2 – 18 episodes – Aired 3/17/06 – 12/1/06

Book Three: Fire: Season 3 – 16 episodes – Aired 9/21/07 – 7/19/08

Book One: Water:

Behind the Scenes Kung Fu Featurette

The Making of Avatar – From Real Life to Animation

Behind the Scenes: The Voices of Avatar

Ask the Creators Featurette

Original Uncut Animatic – Episode # 15: Bato of the Water Tribe

4 Audio Commentaries with Creator, Cast & Crew -Features Dee Bradley Baker (voices of Momo and Appa), Ben Wynn (sound effects), Aaron Ehasz (Head Writer) and Co-Creators: Bryan Konietzko and Michael Dante DiMartino

Behind the Scenes with the Avatar Cast & Crew

Avatar Pilot Episode with Audio Commentary

The Making of Avatar – Inside the Sound Studios

The Making of Avatar – Inside the Korean Animation Studios

Book Two: Earth:

Original Uncut Animatic – Episode # 21: The Avatar State

7 Audio Commentaries by Creators, Cast & Crew

Interview with Creators and M. Night Shyamalan

The Essence of Bending with Bryan Konietzko and Sifu Kisu

Avatar Super Deformed Shorts – Bending Battle, Swamp Skiin’ Throwdown, School Time Shipping

Escape From the Spirit World: Animated Graphic Novel

Book Three: Fire:

11 Audio Commentaries by Creators, Cast & Crew

The Women of Avatar: The Last Airbender

Book 3 Finale Pencil Test Animation

Into the Fire Nation at San Diego Comic-Con

Currrently, the Avatar: The Last Airbender 15th Anniversary Blu-ray is available to order here at Best Buy and here on Amazon for $79.99 (18% off). Note that this set is limited to only 20,000 units.

